The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-08

  1. IDLES – I’m Scum
  2. Spiderbait – Pack It Up
  3. Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided By Angels
  4. The Melvins – Honey Bucket
  5. Testeagles – B-Sting
  6. Totally Unicorn – Like
  7. Thy Art Is Murder – Parasitic Autopsy
  8. Nicholas Cage Fighter – Black Jackal
  9. Hidden Intent – Bass Wankage/Good Friday Thrash
  10. The Casualties – Get Off My Back
  11. Patti Smith – Piss Factory
  12. Talking Heads – Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
  13. Bab L’Bluz – El Gamra
  14. Sacrifical Larynx – Beautiful Day
  15. Smith Street Band – Passiona
  16. Beastie Boys – Gratitude
  17. Celibate Rifles – Electravision Mantra
  18. Black Sabbath – Children Of The Grave
  19. blockthesun – Wounds
  20. Roadkill 66 – Diver
  21. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Gaia
  22. Juniore – Panique
  23. Spee Diddy – Lady?!
  24. Be Your Own Pet – Pleasure Seeker
  25. The Mark Of Cain – The Hammer
  26. Rose Tattoo – Scarred For Life
  27. Hagol – Dirt
  28. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  29. Laura Jane Grace – Tacos and Toast
  30. Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  31. Wagons – Willie Nelson
  32. Dead Pioneers – Bad Indian
  33. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
  34. Pissed Jeans – Everywhere Is Bad
  35. Cull the Band – Tearin Me Apart
  36. The Backyarders – Chook
