The Sound of Muslie: 2024-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2024

  1. Days Spent – Best Wishes
  2. The Pine Box Boys – Will You Remember Me?
  3. Silverchair – Israels’s Son
  4. COG – Bird Of Feather
  5. Nebula – To The Center
  6. Gojira – Stranded
  7. Pantera – Clash With Reality
  8. Powerwolf – 1589
  9. Metallica – The Day That Never Comes
  10. Private Function – Frantic
  11. High Tension – Collingwood
  12. Amyl And The Sniffers – Westgate
  13. Janes Addiction – Imminent Redemption
  14. The Uglies – Pyramid
  15. Patriachal Death Machine – Sestroy This Sytem
  16. White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ’65
  17. Megadeth – Trust
  18. Corey Feldman – The Joke
  19. Dick Move – Small Man, Big Tweet
  20. Pest Control – Close Contact
  21. Looch – Pack a Bowl
  22. Skeggs – Smogged Out
  23. Talking Heads – Burning Down The House
  24. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Landlords
  25. Tangled Thoughts of Leaving – Lake Orb Altar
  26. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  27. The Packets – Uncle Ian’s Sex Shop
  28. The Mondays – New York Movie
  29. The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
  30. Blood Star – Cold Man
  31. Mindsnare – Hammer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-07-31

Current track

Title

Artist