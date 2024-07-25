The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-25

- The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
- Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
- Kitchen Witch – Many Moons
- Pinky Tuscadero’s White Knuckle AssFuck – I’m Gonna
- Dirty Pagans – The Family
- Sepultura – Arise
- Frank Poole’s Dream – Observers
- Ten Ton Slug – The Ooze
- Ankor – Venom
- Testeagles – Underdog (Solar Plexus Remix)
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Feedtime – Shovel
- Cull the Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Laura Jane Grace – Hard Feelings
- Electric Wizard – Funeralopolis
- Puscifer – Bullet Train To Iowa
- Zeal & Ardor – Hide In Shade
- Nirvana – Rape Me
- Shellac – The Admiral
- SOFT PLAY – All Things
- TISM – Death To Art
- The Dairy Brothers – My Neighborhood
- Blind Girls – Home Will Find It’s Way
- ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic – Polkamania!
- Slayer – Hallowed Point
- Fear Factory – Self Immolation
- Pest Control – Mysoginistic Prick
- The Mondays – GOLDEN
- Butthole Surfers – Pepper
- The Who – Boris The Spider
- Ozzy Osbourne – Bark At The Moon
- Flangipanis – Present
