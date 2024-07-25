The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-25

July 25, 2024

  1. The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
  2. Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
  3. Kitchen Witch – Many Moons
  4. Pinky Tuscadero’s White Knuckle AssFuck – I’m Gonna
  5. Dirty Pagans – The Family
  6. Sepultura – Arise
  7. Frank Poole’s Dream – Observers
  8. Ten Ton Slug – The Ooze
  9. Ankor – Venom
  10. Testeagles – Underdog (Solar Plexus Remix)
  11. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  12. Feedtime – Shovel
  13. Cull the Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  14. Laura Jane Grace – Hard Feelings
  15. Electric Wizard – Funeralopolis
  16. Puscifer – Bullet Train To Iowa
  17. Zeal & Ardor – Hide In Shade
  18. Nirvana – Rape Me
  19. Shellac – The Admiral
  20. SOFT PLAY – All Things
  21. TISM – Death To Art
  22. The Dairy Brothers – My Neighborhood
  23. Blind Girls – Home Will Find It’s Way
  24. ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic – Polkamania!
  25. Slayer – Hallowed Point
  26. Fear Factory – Self Immolation
  27. Pest Control – Mysoginistic Prick
  28. The Mondays – GOLDEN
  29. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
  30. The Who – Boris The Spider
  31. Ozzy Osbourne – Bark At The Moon
  32. Flangipanis – Present
