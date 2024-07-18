The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-18

- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Mars Red Sky – Way To Rome
- The Cult – The Witch
- Corrosion Of Conformity – Clean My Wounds
- Escuela Grind – Always Watching You
- DevilDriver – Another Night In London
- Throwing Bricks – Bricks Of Grace
- Tankard – Stay Thirsty!
- Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
- Young Offenders – Your Daddy’s Above The Law
- Batpiss – Seed
- Magic Dirt – Eat Your Blud
- Nunchukka Superfly – Door
- Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
- Regurgitator – Harder Faster
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Straight Up
- Chibasilz – name
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
- Svetlanas – Pyromaniac
- Wesley Willis – Suck a Caribou’s Ass
- Ben Gel – Corruption
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Glitoris – The Executioner
- Slayer – Spill The Blood
- The Crazy World or Arthur Brown – Fire
- Kim Gordon – The Believers
- Meltheads – Night Gym
- The Radiators – Comin Home
- Jeff Beck – Beck’s Bolero
- Flotsam and Jetsam – No Place For Disgrace
- Chainsaw Preachers – Culture Wars
- 63 Deluxe – Red Light
- Hey-Smith – Money Money
- The B-52s – Strobe Light
- SCABZ – Just at the Pub (Gossin with the Gals)
- Colourblind – Torched
Reader's opinions