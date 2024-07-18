The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-18

  1. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  2. Mars Red Sky – Way To Rome
  3. The Cult – The Witch
  4. Corrosion Of Conformity – Clean My Wounds
  5. Escuela Grind – Always Watching You
  6. DevilDriver – Another Night In London
  7. Throwing Bricks – Bricks Of Grace
  8. Tankard – Stay Thirsty!
  9. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
  10. Young Offenders – Your Daddy’s Above The Law
  11. Batpiss – Seed
  12. Magic Dirt – Eat Your Blud
  13. Nunchukka Superfly – Door
  14. Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
  15. Regurgitator – Harder Faster
  16. Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Straight Up
  17. Chibasilz – name
  18. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
  19. Svetlanas – Pyromaniac
  20. Wesley Willis – Suck a Caribou’s Ass
  21. Ben Gel – Corruption
  22. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  23. Glitoris – The Executioner
  24. Slayer – Spill The Blood
  25. The Crazy World or Arthur Brown – Fire
  26. Kim Gordon – The Believers
  27. Meltheads – Night Gym
  28. The Radiators – Comin Home
  29. Jeff Beck – Beck’s Bolero
  30. Flotsam and Jetsam – No Place For Disgrace
  31. Chainsaw Preachers – Culture Wars
  32. 63 Deluxe – Red Light
  33. Hey-Smith – Money Money
  34. The B-52s – Strobe Light
  35. SCABZ – Just at the Pub (Gossin with the Gals)
  36. Colourblind – Torched
