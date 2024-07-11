The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-11

- Lamb Of God – Walk With Me In Hell
- The Fall – Bury Pts. 1 + 3
- Divinyls – Siren (Never Let You Go)
- Rush – Working Man
- Sepultura – Troops Of Doom
- Nails – Give Me The Painkiller
- Metallica – Motorbreath (LIVE)
- Black Sabbath – Paranoid
- Napalm Death – Polluted Minds
- One Inch Punch – Status Remains
- Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
- Fugazi – Bad Mouth
- Flangipanis – Asshole Aunt
- Dropkick Murphys – Workers Song
- Descendents – Suburban Home
- Jebediah – She’s Like A Comet
- Magic Dirt – Get Ready To Die
- James Brown – The Boss
- Hightime – Quit Ya Job
- Ciggie Witch – Long Weekend
- Filter v Dust Brothers – Hey Man Nice Shot
- Korpiklaani – Beer Beer
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Landlords
- Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto
- Cockney Rejects – War On The Terraces (for the firm)
- Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head
- Gen and the Degenerates – Kids Wanna Dance
- Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
- The Packets – She’s A Whip
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Seraphs Coal – Submarine Christian
- The Poxy Boggards – Don’t Stick It In The Crazy
- Primus – De Anza Jig
- The Scratch – Cheeky Bastard
- Spinifex Gum – Battle Cry
- Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
