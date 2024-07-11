The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-11

  1. Lamb Of God – Walk With Me In Hell
  2. The Fall – Bury Pts. 1 + 3
  3. Divinyls – Siren (Never Let You Go)
  4. Rush – Working Man
  5. Sepultura – Troops Of Doom
  6. Nails – Give Me The Painkiller
  7. Metallica – Motorbreath (LIVE)
  8. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
  9. Napalm Death – Polluted Minds
  10. One Inch Punch – Status Remains
  11. Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
  12. Fugazi – Bad Mouth
  13. Flangipanis – Asshole Aunt
  14. Dropkick Murphys – Workers Song
  15. Descendents – Suburban Home
  16. Jebediah – She’s Like A Comet
  17. Magic Dirt – Get Ready To Die
  18. James Brown – The Boss
  19. Hightime – Quit Ya Job
  20. Ciggie Witch – Long Weekend
  21. Filter v Dust Brothers – Hey Man Nice Shot
  22. Korpiklaani – Beer Beer
  23. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  24. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Landlords
  25. Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha
  26. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  27. Freedom of Fear – Concerto
  28. Cockney Rejects – War On The Terraces (for the firm)
  29. Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head
  30. Gen and the Degenerates – Kids Wanna Dance
  31. Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
  32. The Packets – She’s A Whip
  33. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  34. Seraphs Coal – Submarine Christian
  35. The Poxy Boggards – Don’t Stick It In The Crazy
  36. Primus – De Anza Jig
  37. The Scratch – Cheeky Bastard
  38. Spinifex Gum – Battle Cry
  39. Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
