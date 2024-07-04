The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-04

  1. Regurgitator – I Like Repetitive Music
  2. Crowbar – Planets Colide
  3. High On Fire – Snakes For The Divine
  4. Pijn – On The Far Side Of Morning
  5. Sacrificial Burial – The Serpent
  6. Vomit The Soul – Bloodtime
  7. Kittie – One Foot in The Grave
  8. Metallica – Spit Out The Bone
  9. HANABIE. – We Love Sweets
  10. Beastie Boys – Funky Boss
  11. System Of A Down – Metro
  12. The Cops – Wallet/Puffer/Smokes/Keys
  13. Frenzal Rhomb – Russell Crowe’s Band
  14. Where’s the Pope? – Sunday Afternoon Barbecues
  15. Queens Of The Stoneage – I Sat By The Ocean
  16. Pallbearer – I Saw The End
  17. Kyuss – Conan Troutman
  18. Brutus – All Along
  19. They Might Be Giants – Lazy
  20. Poison – Nothin’ But a Good Time
  21. Cracker – Low
  22. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  23. Hammer 618 – N.F.N.C.
  24. Cull The Band – Tearin Me Apart
  25. Muse – Hysteria
  26. Descendents – Suburban Home
  27. Clowns – Formaldehyde
  28. Bec Stevens – Seddon
  29. Be Your Own Pet – Goodtime!
  30. Lucifer – Fallen Angel
  31. Shonen Knife – Spicy Veggie Curry
  32. Attica – Attica
  33. The Crooked Fiddle Band – Deadly Nightsnakes
  34. Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
  35. Courtney Barnett – Nobody Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
  36. Hells Hoist – Influwanker
