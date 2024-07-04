The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-04

- Regurgitator – I Like Repetitive Music
- Crowbar – Planets Colide
- High On Fire – Snakes For The Divine
- Pijn – On The Far Side Of Morning
- Sacrificial Burial – The Serpent
- Vomit The Soul – Bloodtime
- Kittie – One Foot in The Grave
- Metallica – Spit Out The Bone
- HANABIE. – We Love Sweets
- Beastie Boys – Funky Boss
- System Of A Down – Metro
- The Cops – Wallet/Puffer/Smokes/Keys
- Frenzal Rhomb – Russell Crowe’s Band
- Where’s the Pope? – Sunday Afternoon Barbecues
- Queens Of The Stoneage – I Sat By The Ocean
- Pallbearer – I Saw The End
- Kyuss – Conan Troutman
- Brutus – All Along
- They Might Be Giants – Lazy
- Poison – Nothin’ But a Good Time
- Cracker – Low
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Hammer 618 – N.F.N.C.
- Cull The Band – Tearin Me Apart
- Muse – Hysteria
- Descendents – Suburban Home
- Clowns – Formaldehyde
- Bec Stevens – Seddon
- Be Your Own Pet – Goodtime!
- Lucifer – Fallen Angel
- Shonen Knife – Spicy Veggie Curry
- Attica – Attica
- The Crooked Fiddle Band – Deadly Nightsnakes
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
- Courtney Barnett – Nobody Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
- Hells Hoist – Influwanker
