The Sound of Muslie: 2024-06-27

  1. Totally Unicorn – Happy Birthday From The Overpass
  2. Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go
  3. Private Wives – Never Again
  4. Mindforce – Man Of Peace
  5. TURNSTILE – BLACK OUT
  6. Freedom Of Fear – Purgatorium
  7. Kittie – Vultures
  8. Apogean – Pale Moon
  9. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  10. Electric Sex Pants – Nice Guys Can’t Fuck
  11. CULL The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  12. Rose Tattoo – Rock N Roll Outlaw
  13. Naked Aggression – Smash the State
  14. Van Halen – Runnin’ With The Devil
  15. The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
  16. Fu Manchu – Haze The Hides
  17. Parasol Caravan – Serpent Of Time
  18. The Mark Of Cain – Sleep
  19. Crocadylus – Bad Reception
  20. Jim E Brown – I Drank From A Puddle
  21. Cosmic Psychos – Better In The Shed
  22. Svetlanas – Go Fuck You Self
  23. Blind Girls – Loveless
  24. Viagra Boys – I Aint No Thief
  25. Igorrr – Polyphonic Rust
  26. Epic Land Battles – Footy
  27. Tiersman – BBQ Boss
  28. Rollins Band – Your Number In One
  29. Ministry – Crumbs
  30. Alan Vega – WIPEOUT BEAT
  31. Zeal and Ardor – Götterdämmerung
  32. Faith No More v Booya Tribe – Another Body Murdered
  33. Hyphen – 3 Pound Pints
  34. Musth – The Young Man And The Sea
  35. Tim Dog – Step to me
