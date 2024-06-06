The Sound of Muslie: 2024-06-06

- Pixies – Gouge Away
- Party Dozen – Risky Behavoir
- Peeping Tom – Mojo
- TOOL – Descending
- Motörhead – Rock Out
- Akvan – Vanquish All
- Sepultura – Attitude
- Metallica – St Anger
- Private Function – Frantic
- Richard Cheese – Holiday In Cambodia
- Spiderbait – Sam Gribbles
- Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song
- Helmet – Milquetoast
- The Dillinger Escape Plan – Black Bubblegum
- Sleep Talk – Nobody Else
- Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
- Rollins Band – What Am I Doing Here?
- Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
- Propagandhi – Back To the Motor League
- SOFT PLAY – Everything and Nothing
- The Backyarders – Forget How You’ll Feel In The Morning
- The Backyarders – Nobody Else
- Sad Sad Tim – Wake and Bake (I Like Bread)
- British India – Vanilla
- Kranktus – Hypocrite
- Pentagram – Forever My Queen
- Cab Calloway – Minnie The Moocher
- The Bronx – Shitty Future
- Ukulele Death Squad – The Publican
- Alana Jagt – Darkness Lies
- Spotlights – Sunset Burial
