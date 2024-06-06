The Sound of Muslie: 2024-06-06

June 6, 2024

  1. Pixies – Gouge Away
  2. Party Dozen – Risky Behavoir
  3. Peeping Tom – Mojo
  4. TOOL – Descending
  5. Motörhead – Rock Out
  6. Akvan – Vanquish All
  7. Sepultura – Attitude
  8. Metallica – St Anger
  9. Private Function – Frantic
  10. Richard Cheese – Holiday In Cambodia
  11. Spiderbait – Sam Gribbles
  12. Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song
  13. Helmet – Milquetoast
  14. The Dillinger Escape Plan – Black Bubblegum
  15. Sleep Talk – Nobody Else
  16. Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
  17. Rollins Band – What Am I Doing Here?
  18. Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
  19. Propagandhi – Back To the Motor League
  20. SOFT PLAY – Everything and Nothing
  21. The Backyarders – Forget How You’ll Feel In The Morning
  22. The Backyarders – Nobody Else
  23. Sad Sad Tim – Wake and Bake (I Like Bread)
  24. British India – Vanilla
  25. Kranktus – Hypocrite
  26. Pentagram – Forever My Queen
  27. Cab Calloway – Minnie The Moocher
  28. The Bronx – Shitty Future
  29. Ukulele Death Squad – The Publican
  30. Alana Jagt – Darkness Lies
  31. Spotlights – Sunset Burial
