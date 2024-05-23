The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-23

- Jason Richardson, Luke Holland – Tendinitis
- The Scratch – Cig in the Breeze
- Motorhead – Brotherhood of Man
- Day of Contermpt – Where Shadows Lie
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Paycheck (feat piratboi)
- The White Stripes – Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine
- Romuvos – Become as One
- Deviloof – Song For The Weak
- Black Sabbath – Voodoo
- Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
- Glitoris – Warriors
- Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
- BODEGA – Bodega Birth
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Clowns of Decandance – Great White Cheat
- Tom Waits – Big In Japan
- War – Low Rider
- The Dead Regulars – Feel Like Love
- Soundgarden – Superunknown
- Helloween – Save Us
- Amyl & The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Falling Joys – You’re In A Mess
- Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name
- Weezer – No One Else
- The Police – Peanuts
- Cheeseworld – Kiwi Invasion
- DJ Spurzee – This is Your Neighbour
- Cheeseworld – Nicola
- Cheeseworld – Arrrest Me
Reader's opinions