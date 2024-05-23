The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2024

  1. Jason Richardson, Luke Holland – Tendinitis
  2. The Scratch – Cig in the Breeze
  3. Motorhead – Brotherhood of Man
  4. Day of Contermpt – Where Shadows Lie
  5. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Paycheck (feat piratboi)
  6. The White Stripes – Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine
  7. Romuvos – Become as One
  8. Deviloof – Song For The Weak
  9. Black Sabbath – Voodoo
  10. Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
  11. Glitoris – Warriors
  12. Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  13. BODEGA – Bodega Birth
  14. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  15. Clowns of Decandance – Great White Cheat
  16. Tom Waits – Big In Japan
  17. War – Low Rider
  18. The Dead Regulars – Feel Like Love
  19. Soundgarden – Superunknown
  20. Helloween – Save Us
  21. Amyl & The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  22. Falling Joys – You’re In A Mess
  23. Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name
  24. Weezer – No One Else
  25. The Police – Peanuts
  26. Cheeseworld – Kiwi Invasion
  27. DJ Spurzee – This is Your Neighbour
  28. Cheeseworld – Nicola
  29. Cheeseworld – Arrrest Me
