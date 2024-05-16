The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-16

- The Ocean (Feat Karin Park) – Unconformities
- Magic Dirt – Bring Me The Head Of
- Tumbleweed – Sundial
- Cave In – New Reality
- Fu Manchu – The Return Of Tomorrow
- Bleeding Through – Our Brand Is Chaos
- Escuela Grind – Always Watching
- Anvil – Truth is Dying
- Unleash The Archers – Blood Empress
- Botch – One Twenty Two
- Sly Withers – Everything
- The Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died
- Obscurest Vinyl – The Shadow Of My Wiener
- The Toss – Bomb It In Long
- Grudge – One More
- Clowns Of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- Primus – My Friend Fats
- Lard – Forkboy
- Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Skunkhour – Kick In The Door
- Bearded Clams – Judgement Day
- Rolo Tomassi – I Love Turbulance
- Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue
- Rollins Band – Get Some Go Again
- The Breeders – Doe
- Cosmic Psychos – Bum For Grubs
- Steve Earle & The Dukes – Its About Blood
- Ben Gel – Mr Footy
- Morbid Saint – Rise From The Ashes
- Angelica Garcia – It Don’t Hinder Me
- Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
- Cheeseworld – Kiwi Invasion
- Slaughter Lord – Slaughtered Corpse
- Bilk – Hummus & Pita
Reader's opinions