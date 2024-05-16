The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-16

  1. The Ocean (Feat Karin Park) – Unconformities
  2. Magic Dirt – Bring Me The Head Of
  3. Tumbleweed – Sundial
  4. Cave In – New Reality
  5. Fu Manchu – The Return Of Tomorrow
  6. Bleeding Through – Our Brand Is Chaos
  7. Escuela Grind – Always Watching
  8. Anvil – Truth is Dying
  9. Unleash The Archers – Blood Empress
  10. Botch – One Twenty Two
  11. Sly Withers – Everything
  12. The Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died
  13. Obscurest Vinyl – The Shadow Of My Wiener
  14. The Toss – Bomb It In Long
  15. Grudge – One More
  16. Clowns Of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
  17. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  18. Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  19. Primus – My Friend Fats
  20. Lard – Forkboy
  21. Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  22. Skunkhour – Kick In The Door
  23. Bearded Clams – Judgement Day
  24. Rolo Tomassi – I Love Turbulance
  25. Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue
  26. Rollins Band – Get Some Go Again
  27. The Breeders – Doe
  28. Cosmic Psychos – Bum For Grubs
  29. Steve Earle & The Dukes – Its About Blood
  30. Ben Gel – Mr Footy
  31. Morbid Saint – Rise From The Ashes
  32. Angelica Garcia – It Don’t Hinder Me
  33. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  34. Cheeseworld – Kiwi Invasion
  35. Slaughter Lord – Slaughtered Corpse
  36. Bilk – Hummus & Pita
