The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2024

  1. Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving – Ghost Albatross
  2. Front End Loader – Receptor Antagonist
  3. The Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  4. Deftones – Needles and Pins
  5. Korn – Innocent Bystander
  6. Vulvodynia – Entabeni
  7. Metallica – Hit The Lights
  8. Black Tusk – Out Of Grasp
  9. Chat Pile – Why
  10. Shellac – Billiard Player Song
  11. Nirvana – Very Ape
  12. The Pixies – Gigantic
  13. The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  14. Mclusky – To Hell With Good Intentions
  15. Helmet – In The Meantime
  16. Melt banana – Scrubber
  17. Anthrax – I’m the Man ’91
  18. Discharge – Protest and Survive
  19. Heroic Doses – Gimme Less Friction
  20. St Judes – Pigs
  21. Not Telling – Is/She Not Telling
  22. Blacklace – Nightmares
  23. Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – Talkin’ Paranoia Blues
  24. Obscure Sphinx – Lunar Caustic
  25. Black Magick Party – Blank Future (feat Kitchen Witch)
  26. Poppy Man – Poo Bum Poo Bum
  27. Beastie Boys – I Can’t Think Straight
  28. Stiff Richards – Got It To Go
  29. Sturt Avenue – How Much It Costs
  30. Regurgiator – In One Ear
  31. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Lizard Queen
  32. Flangipanis – Hawks Anthem
  33. The Chats – Southport Superman
  34. Damien Cowells Disco Machine – Love (feat Celia Pacquola)
  35. Flangipanis – Piss In Your Beer
  36. Hightime – Beer Garden
