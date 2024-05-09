The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-09

- Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving – Ghost Albatross
- Front End Loader – Receptor Antagonist
- The Mark Of Cain – Interloper
- Deftones – Needles and Pins
- Korn – Innocent Bystander
- Vulvodynia – Entabeni
- Metallica – Hit The Lights
- Black Tusk – Out Of Grasp
- Chat Pile – Why
- Shellac – Billiard Player Song
- Nirvana – Very Ape
- The Pixies – Gigantic
- The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Mclusky – To Hell With Good Intentions
- Helmet – In The Meantime
- Melt banana – Scrubber
- Anthrax – I’m the Man ’91
- Discharge – Protest and Survive
- Heroic Doses – Gimme Less Friction
- St Judes – Pigs
- Not Telling – Is/She Not Telling
- Blacklace – Nightmares
- Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – Talkin’ Paranoia Blues
- Obscure Sphinx – Lunar Caustic
- Black Magick Party – Blank Future (feat Kitchen Witch)
- Poppy Man – Poo Bum Poo Bum
- Beastie Boys – I Can’t Think Straight
- Stiff Richards – Got It To Go
- Sturt Avenue – How Much It Costs
- Regurgiator – In One Ear
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Lizard Queen
- Flangipanis – Hawks Anthem
- The Chats – Southport Superman
- Damien Cowells Disco Machine – Love (feat Celia Pacquola)
- Flangipanis – Piss In Your Beer
- Hightime – Beer Garden
