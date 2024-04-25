The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-25

  1. Metallica – One (Live)
  2. Cave In – New Reality
  3. Empire State Bastard – Moi?
  4. Cloud Nothings – Running Through The Campus
  5. Judas Priest – Never The Heroes
  6. Gatecreeper – Masterpiece of Chaos
  7. Dvne – Summa Blasphemia
  8. Primus – Too many Puppies
  9. Obscurest Vinyl – First Date Farts (Don’t Shit, Don’t Shit)
  10. The Specials – Ghost Town
  11. Depeche Mode – People Are Good
  12. St Morris Sinners – Big Red Kev
  13. Mr Bungle – Eracist
  14. NOFX – The Last Drag
  15. Ramones – Job That Ate My Brain
  16. Tankard – New Liver Please!
  17. Congress – Lifting The Ban
  18. Go Mother – Tunnel Form
  19. Hak Baker – Doolally
  20. Hum – Pinch & Roll
  21. Lung Butter – I Was Only 19
  22. Doro – The Four Horsemen
  23. Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop (feat Teenage Joans)
  24. Boy Azooga – Loner Boogie
  25. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  26. Butterfingers – Dem Billz (feat Fresh Violet)
  27. Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
  28. Nick Cave & Bad Seeds – From Her To Eternity
  29. Pinch Points – King Rat
  30. Glitoris – Warriors
  31. Sekiden – Take it or Leave It
  32. Regurgitator – Drinking Beer Is Awesome
  33. Happyland – Tinterella di Luna
  34. miss golly gosh – Hanky Panky
  35. Hightime – Beer Garden
