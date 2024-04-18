The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-18



  1. Leprous – The Price
  2. Shapes – Coat of Arms
  3. NOFX – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots
  4. ALL – Gnutheme
  5. Jim E Brown – I Don’t Love Myself
  6. The Ramones – California Sun
  7. Shinedown – Simple Man
  8. The Bronx – Shitty Future
  9. Strapping Young Lad – Velvet Kevorkian/All Hail the New Flesh
  10. High On Fire – Cometh the Storm
  11. Blockthesun – Albatross
  12. Poppy – Concrete
  13. Wolf Bites Boy – Working For The Man
  14. Dropkick Murphys – Worker’s Song
  15. DITZ – Seeking Arrangment
  16. Rancid – Stranded
  17. Primus – Wynonna’s Big Brown Bever
  18. Archers Of Loaf – Web In Front
  19. West Thebarton – MF World
  20. The Pretty Littles – Don Dale
  21. Gooch Palms – Sleep Disorder
  22. Lucy – Queen Of Nothing
  23. Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
  24. Clowns – I Got a Knife
  25. Voiid – Cheap Wine
  26. SCABZ – Kick Ons
  27. Community Standards – Black Goats
  28. Flight Of the Conchords – Demon Woman
  29. Obscurest Vinyl – I’d Really Like To Get In Your Pants, Because I Just Shit In Mine
  30. Senser – No Comply
  31. DakhaBrakha – Vesna
  32. Lonely Empire – Lke a Misfit
  33. Angelik – Rollin’
  34. Cock – Here She Comes
  35. Firehose – Down With the Bass
  36. White Ward – Black Silent Piers
  37. I Spit On Your Gravy – Fishtank
  38. Iggy Pop – Dog Food
  39. Public Servants – Company Time
  40. Last Quokka – Gina/Rupert
  41. The Subordinates – Big Suits
  42. Jay & Silent Bob – Jay’s Rap
  43. Pete & Bas – Stepped into the Building
  44. Coriky – Have a Cup of Tea
  45. Hightime – The Next Move
  46. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya
