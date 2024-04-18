The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-18

- Leprous – The Price
- Shapes – Coat of Arms
- NOFX – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots
- ALL – Gnutheme
- Jim E Brown – I Don’t Love Myself
- The Ramones – California Sun
- Shinedown – Simple Man
- The Bronx – Shitty Future
- Strapping Young Lad – Velvet Kevorkian/All Hail the New Flesh
- High On Fire – Cometh the Storm
- Blockthesun – Albatross
- Poppy – Concrete
- Wolf Bites Boy – Working For The Man
- Dropkick Murphys – Worker’s Song
- DITZ – Seeking Arrangment
- Rancid – Stranded
- Primus – Wynonna’s Big Brown Bever
- Archers Of Loaf – Web In Front
- West Thebarton – MF World
- The Pretty Littles – Don Dale
- Gooch Palms – Sleep Disorder
- Lucy – Queen Of Nothing
- Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
- Clowns – I Got a Knife
- Voiid – Cheap Wine
- SCABZ – Kick Ons
- Community Standards – Black Goats
- Flight Of the Conchords – Demon Woman
- Obscurest Vinyl – I’d Really Like To Get In Your Pants, Because I Just Shit In Mine
- Senser – No Comply
- DakhaBrakha – Vesna
- Lonely Empire – Lke a Misfit
- Angelik – Rollin’
- Cock – Here She Comes
- Firehose – Down With the Bass
- White Ward – Black Silent Piers
- I Spit On Your Gravy – Fishtank
- Iggy Pop – Dog Food
- Public Servants – Company Time
- Last Quokka – Gina/Rupert
- The Subordinates – Big Suits
- Jay & Silent Bob – Jay’s Rap
- Pete & Bas – Stepped into the Building
- Coriky – Have a Cup of Tea
- Hightime – The Next Move
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya
