The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-11

  1. Melvins – Allergic To Food
  2. Faith No More – Surprise! You’re Dead!
  3. Placebo – Brick Shithouse
  4. Gojira – The Art Of Dying
  5. Turnstile – Blackout
  6. Little Big – Boobs
  7. Thy Art Is Murder – Reign Of Darkness
  8. Aversions Crown – Hollow Planet
  9. Austrian Death Machine – Conquer
  10. Obscurest Vinyl – I Glued My Balls To My Butthole Again
  11. System Of A Down – Toxicity
  12. Bob Vylan – We Live Here
  13. The Walkman – The Rat
  14. Deftones – Change (In The House Of Flies)
  15. The White Room – Enemies Closer
  16. The Packets – Fishing Man Pt 3
  17. Flangipanis – Present
  18. Star Ten Hash – Metal Chick
  19. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
  20. Witch Spit – Burnout
  21. Devo – Gates of Steel
  22. Nekkro Elektro – Big Fat Sausages
  23. Goat – Run To Your Mama
  24. Tom Waits – Hell Broke Luce
  25. Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
  26. Flight Of the Conchords – You Don’t Have to Be a Prostitute
  27. The Subordinates – Pouring Rain
  28. NOBRO – I Don’t Feel Like It
  29. The Wolf – Sherdders of Sound
  30. Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – Cult Leader
  31. El Colosso – Bystanders
  32. ’68 – This Life Is Old New Borrowed and Blue
  33. Deltron3030 – Time Keeps On Slipping
  34. Life Pilot – One
  35. Sonic Youth – 100%
  36. The Messthetics – Serpent Tongue
