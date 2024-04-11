The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-11

- Melvins – Allergic To Food
- Faith No More – Surprise! You’re Dead!
- Placebo – Brick Shithouse
- Gojira – The Art Of Dying
- Turnstile – Blackout
- Little Big – Boobs
- Thy Art Is Murder – Reign Of Darkness
- Aversions Crown – Hollow Planet
- Austrian Death Machine – Conquer
- Obscurest Vinyl – I Glued My Balls To My Butthole Again
- System Of A Down – Toxicity
- Bob Vylan – We Live Here
- The Walkman – The Rat
- Deftones – Change (In The House Of Flies)
- The White Room – Enemies Closer
- The Packets – Fishing Man Pt 3
- Flangipanis – Present
- Star Ten Hash – Metal Chick
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
- Witch Spit – Burnout
- Devo – Gates of Steel
- Nekkro Elektro – Big Fat Sausages
- Goat – Run To Your Mama
- Tom Waits – Hell Broke Luce
- Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
- Flight Of the Conchords – You Don’t Have to Be a Prostitute
- The Subordinates – Pouring Rain
- NOBRO – I Don’t Feel Like It
- The Wolf – Sherdders of Sound
- Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band – Cult Leader
- El Colosso – Bystanders
- ’68 – This Life Is Old New Borrowed and Blue
- Deltron3030 – Time Keeps On Slipping
- Life Pilot – One
- Sonic Youth – 100%
- The Messthetics – Serpent Tongue
