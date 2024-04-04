The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2024

  1. The Mark Of Cain – You Let Me Down
  2. Ugly Kid Joe – Sandwich
  3. Accept – Balls To the Wall
  4. Clowns – Scared To Die
  5. BAMBARA – Jose Tries To Leave
  6. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol – Whip It Around
  7. Sepultura – Territory
  8. Carcass – Thrasher’s Abattoir
  9. Anthrax – Who Cares Wins
  10. Spotlights – Part II
  11. A Perfect Circle – The Nurse Who Loved Me
  12. Lock Up – Detestation
  13. Failure – Saturday Saviour
  14. IDLES – Hall & Oats
  15. Dummy Toys – Street Punk Girls
  16. RUMKICKS – Rude Girl Oi
  17. Some Kind Of Nightmare – Flock
  18. Roots Manuva – Witness
  19. Kyuss – Odyssey
  20. Five Horse Johnson – Mississippi Living
  21. The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
  22. Seawitch – Initiate
  23. Public Servants – Blend 43
  24. Ben Gel – Mr Footy
  25. The Packets – Virus
  26. Naked Head – Who’s Your Favourite
  27. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
  28. Baterz – Arsehole
  29. The Spazzys – I Want To Cut My Hair Like Marky Ramone
  30. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  31. Jen Cloher – Being Human
  32. Major Stars – Alert
  33. Tankard – Stay Thirsty
  34. Weak Boys – Hangovers
  35. TGRX – Blob Touring
  36. Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  37. Slipknot – Snap
  38. Redhook – Off With Your Head
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2024-04-04

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-04-03

Current track

Title

Artist