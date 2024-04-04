The Sound of Muslie: 2024-04-04

- The Mark Of Cain – You Let Me Down
- Ugly Kid Joe – Sandwich
- Accept – Balls To the Wall
- Clowns – Scared To Die
- BAMBARA – Jose Tries To Leave
- Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol – Whip It Around
- Sepultura – Territory
- Carcass – Thrasher’s Abattoir
- Anthrax – Who Cares Wins
- Spotlights – Part II
- A Perfect Circle – The Nurse Who Loved Me
- Lock Up – Detestation
- Failure – Saturday Saviour
- IDLES – Hall & Oats
- Dummy Toys – Street Punk Girls
- RUMKICKS – Rude Girl Oi
- Some Kind Of Nightmare – Flock
- Roots Manuva – Witness
- Kyuss – Odyssey
- Five Horse Johnson – Mississippi Living
- The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
- Seawitch – Initiate
- Public Servants – Blend 43
- Ben Gel – Mr Footy
- The Packets – Virus
- Naked Head – Who’s Your Favourite
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
- Baterz – Arsehole
- The Spazzys – I Want To Cut My Hair Like Marky Ramone
- Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
- Jen Cloher – Being Human
- Major Stars – Alert
- Tankard – Stay Thirsty
- Weak Boys – Hangovers
- TGRX – Blob Touring
- Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
- Slipknot – Snap
- Redhook – Off With Your Head
Reader's opinions