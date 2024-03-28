The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-28

  1. Heart – Barracuda
  2. Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose
  3. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
  4. The Prodigy – Hotride
  5. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  6. Infectious Grooves – Turtle Wax
  7. Metallica – Lux Eterna
  8. Arch Enemy – Nemesis
  9. Skid Row – Slave To the Grind
  10. Acid – Lucifera
  11. Opeth – Sorceress
  12. Filthy Lucre – Boundless Plains
  13. Orange Goblin – The Ale House Braves
  14. Slayer – South Of Heaven
  15. Deftones – Be Quiet and Drive
  16. The Superjesus – Ground
  17. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
  18. The Rip Offs – Put Yourself In My Hands (Live)
  19. Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
  20. Amyl and the Sniffers – Punisha
  21. Regurgitator – Harder Faster
  22. Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
  23. The Sweet Blues – Play To Win
  24. Flight Of The Conchords – If You’re Into It
  25. Electric Six – Vibrator
  26. TISM – Jung Talent Time
  27. The Pharcyde – Oh Shit
  28. King Misslie – Jesus Was Way Cool
  29. Dead Kennedys – Take This Job and Shove It
  30. Horsell Common – The Disaster
  31. Mortification – Inflamed
  32. Death – You’re a Prisoner
  33. New Bomb Turks – Mr. Suit
  34. Emergency Rule – Ulysses
  35. Emergency Rule – Something To Say
  36. Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
  37. Brant Bjork – Lazy Bones
  38. Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life
