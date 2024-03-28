The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-28

- Heart – Barracuda
- Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose
- Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
- The Prodigy – Hotride
- Le Tigre – Hot Topic
- Infectious Grooves – Turtle Wax
- Metallica – Lux Eterna
- Arch Enemy – Nemesis
- Skid Row – Slave To the Grind
- Acid – Lucifera
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Filthy Lucre – Boundless Plains
- Orange Goblin – The Ale House Braves
- Slayer – South Of Heaven
- Deftones – Be Quiet and Drive
- The Superjesus – Ground
- Black Sabbath – The Wizard
- The Rip Offs – Put Yourself In My Hands (Live)
- Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Punisha
- Regurgitator – Harder Faster
- Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
- The Sweet Blues – Play To Win
- Flight Of The Conchords – If You’re Into It
- Electric Six – Vibrator
- TISM – Jung Talent Time
- The Pharcyde – Oh Shit
- King Misslie – Jesus Was Way Cool
- Dead Kennedys – Take This Job and Shove It
- Horsell Common – The Disaster
- Mortification – Inflamed
- Death – You’re a Prisoner
- New Bomb Turks – Mr. Suit
- Emergency Rule – Ulysses
- Emergency Rule – Something To Say
- Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
- Brant Bjork – Lazy Bones
- Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life
Reader's opinions