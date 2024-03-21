The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-21

  1. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
  2. Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  3. Dead Kelly – 3 Hands Of Truth
  4. The Damned – Ignite
  5. MISFITS – Green Hell
  6. Pantera – By Demons Be Driven
  7. King Parrot – Ten Pounds Of Shit in a Five Pound Bag
  8. Freedom Of Fear – Entities
  9. Union Carbide Production – Cartoon Animal
  10. The Cruel Sea – You’ll Do
  11. Belly – Super Connected
  12. Lucious Jackson – Naked Eye
  13. Mono – Life In Mono
  14. Regurgitator w/- Peaches – This Is Not A Pop Song
  15. High Stakes – Shake Your Head
  16. Dead Popes Of The Vatican – I Want My Rock & Roll Loud
  17. The Fuck Off and Dies – Drink Your Whiskey
  18. Cheech & Chong – Dave/Earache My Eye
  19. The Budos Band – Frontiers Edge
  20. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
  21. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Bad Rabbit
  22. Electric Pandas – Big Girls
  23. Buzzcocks – Fast Cars
  24. Opeth – Death Whispered a Lullaby
  25. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  26. Courtney Barnett – History Eraser
  27. Henge – Get a Wriggle On
  28. Grenadiers – Factotum
  29. Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
  30. The Irresponsibles – The Lizard
  31. The Subordinates – Grass Is Green
  32. Alestorm – Voyage of the Dead Marauder (feat.Patty Gurdy)
  33. TISM – Jesus Pots The White Ball
