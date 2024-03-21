The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-21

- Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
- Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Dead Kelly – 3 Hands Of Truth
- The Damned – Ignite
- MISFITS – Green Hell
- Pantera – By Demons Be Driven
- King Parrot – Ten Pounds Of Shit in a Five Pound Bag
- Freedom Of Fear – Entities
- Union Carbide Production – Cartoon Animal
- The Cruel Sea – You’ll Do
- Belly – Super Connected
- Lucious Jackson – Naked Eye
- Mono – Life In Mono
- Regurgitator w/- Peaches – This Is Not A Pop Song
- High Stakes – Shake Your Head
- Dead Popes Of The Vatican – I Want My Rock & Roll Loud
- The Fuck Off and Dies – Drink Your Whiskey
- Cheech & Chong – Dave/Earache My Eye
- The Budos Band – Frontiers Edge
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Bad Rabbit
- Electric Pandas – Big Girls
- Buzzcocks – Fast Cars
- Opeth – Death Whispered a Lullaby
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Courtney Barnett – History Eraser
- Henge – Get a Wriggle On
- Grenadiers – Factotum
- Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
- The Irresponsibles – The Lizard
- The Subordinates – Grass Is Green
- Alestorm – Voyage of the Dead Marauder (feat.Patty Gurdy)
- TISM – Jesus Pots The White Ball
Reader's opinions