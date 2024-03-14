The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-14

- Dvne – Plērōma
- All Them Witches – Silver To Rust
- Igorrr – Camel Dancefloor
- Blind Girls – Wish
- Descend To Acheron – Plague Of Superstition
- Amon Amarth – Raise Your Horns
- GOD – My Pal
- Eddie Current Suppression Ring – Which Way To Go
- SOFT PLAY – Mirror Muscles
- Giants Of Science – Complete This Progession
- LCD Soundsystem – Us v Them
- Sonic Youth & Cypress Hill – I Love You Mary Jane
- Satan’s Cheerleaders – Into The Light
- The Hives – Giddy Up
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Punisha
- Private Function – Static Electricity
- Jongo Bones and The Barefoot Bandits – Capitalism
- Cobra Man – Thin Ice
- Baterz – Targets Airconditoner
- Anthrax – Caught In a Mosh
- Faith No More – Ugly In The Morning
- Slayer – Piece by Piece
- Shaquille O’Neal – No Hook (feat Prince Rakeem ‘The RZA’ and Method Man
- Raccoon City – Rite
- Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
- West Thebarton – Basics
- Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
- Los Chicos – Nothing
- The Business – The Employers Blacklist
- NOBRO – Delete Delete Delete
- Bog Imp – Goblin Not a Ghoul
- Shonen Knife – Spicy Veggie Curry
