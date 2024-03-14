The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-14

  1. Dvne – Plērōma
  2. All Them Witches – Silver To Rust
  3. Igorrr – Camel Dancefloor
  4. Blind Girls – Wish
  5. Descend To Acheron – Plague Of Superstition
  6. Amon Amarth – Raise Your Horns
  7. GOD – My Pal
  8. Eddie Current Suppression Ring – Which Way To Go
  9. SOFT PLAY – Mirror Muscles
  10. Giants Of Science – Complete This Progession
  11. LCD Soundsystem – Us v Them
  12. Sonic Youth & Cypress Hill – I Love You Mary Jane
  13. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Into The Light
  14. The Hives – Giddy Up
  15. Amyl and the Sniffers – Punisha
  16. Private Function – Static Electricity
  17. Jongo Bones and The Barefoot Bandits – Capitalism
  18. Cobra Man – Thin Ice
  19. Baterz – Targets Airconditoner
  20. Anthrax – Caught In a Mosh
  21. Faith No More – Ugly In The Morning
  22. Slayer – Piece by Piece
  23. Shaquille O’Neal – No Hook (feat Prince Rakeem ‘The RZA’ and Method Man
  24. Raccoon City – Rite
  25. Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
  26. West Thebarton – Basics
  27. Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
  28. Los Chicos – Nothing
  29. The Business – The Employers Blacklist
  30. NOBRO – Delete Delete Delete
  31. Bog Imp – Goblin Not a Ghoul
  32. Shonen Knife – Spicy Veggie Curry
