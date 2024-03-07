The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-07

  1. Electric Six – Dance Commander
  2. Mr Bungle – Hypocrites / Habla Espanol O Muera
  3. Melvins – Night Goat
  4. Power Monkeys – The Supernova that Never Quits
  5. Spiderbait – Footy
  6. Spiderbait – Old Man Sam
  7. Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
  8. Jason Richardson, Luke Holland – Tendinitis
  9. The Art is Murder – Destroyer of Dreams
  10. Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
  11. Cambodian Space Project – Wait 10 Months More
  12. Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
  13. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  14. Tiersman – On To Better Things
  15. Slowmango – ACE
  16. Mr Bungle – The Air Contioned Nightmare
  17. Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
  18. Shaquille O’Neal – Mic Check 1-2 (feat Ill Al Skratch)
  19. Gogol Bordello – Start Wearing Purple
  20. Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please
  21. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  22. Jen Cloher – Mana Taktapui
  23. Jambinai – Time of Extinction
