The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-07

- Electric Six – Dance Commander
- Mr Bungle – Hypocrites / Habla Espanol O Muera
- Melvins – Night Goat
- Power Monkeys – The Supernova that Never Quits
- Spiderbait – Footy
- Spiderbait – Old Man Sam
- Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
- Jason Richardson, Luke Holland – Tendinitis
- The Art is Murder – Destroyer of Dreams
- Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
- Cambodian Space Project – Wait 10 Months More
- Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- Tiersman – On To Better Things
- Slowmango – ACE
- Mr Bungle – The Air Contioned Nightmare
- Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
- Shaquille O’Neal – Mic Check 1-2 (feat Ill Al Skratch)
- Gogol Bordello – Start Wearing Purple
- Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- Jen Cloher – Mana Taktapui
- Jambinai – Time of Extinction
