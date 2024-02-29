The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-29

Written by on February 29, 2024

  1. The Subordinates – London
  2. C.O.F.F.I.N – Plans For You
  3. Motorhead – Brotherhood of Man
  4. July Talk – To Hell With Good Intentions
  5. NOBRO – Lets Do Drugs
  6. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Spite
  7. Nervosa – Seed Of Death
  8. Kittie – Eyes Wide Open
  9. Doro – True Metal Maniacs
  10. Hand Of Juno – Psychotic Banana
  11. I Spit On Your Gravy – The Groink
  12. Ghost Bath – Hide From the Sun(feat CJ McMahon)
  13. Tea Party – Temptation
  14. Reckoning – I Am Stone
  15. Grenadiers – Summer
  16. Johnny Warman – Screaming Jets
  17. Voice of Baceprot – Age Oriented
  18. Hightime – Nothing to Stop
  19. TISM – Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The House of Representatives
  20. TISM – TISM are Shit
  21. The Nation Blue – We Lost Everything
  22. Faith No More – What A Day
  23. Sunk Loto – The Gallows Wait
  24. Floating Me – Sugar
  25. Cog – Silence is Violence
  26. Leo Morcchioli (feat Mikela Morocchioli) – Cover Me In Sunshine
  27. The Mark Of Cain – First Time
  28. Folk Bitch Trio – Lost
  29. Machine Gun Felatio – 100 Fresh Diciples
  30. Hightime – Quit Ya Job
