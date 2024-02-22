The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-22

- Sonic Youth – Mildred Pierce
- Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
- Alice In Chains – Check My Brain
- STYX – Too Much Time On My Hands
- Uranium Club – Operation Pt II
- Ministry – B.D.E.
- Metallica – Creeping Death
- Sepultura – Attitude
- Scarlet Rot – Forest Of Lust
- Spinal Tap – Heavy Duty
- Mogwai – Cody (Live)
- Jambinai – Time of Extinction
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- Hightime – Beer Garden
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- Clowns – It Stops With You
- Private Function – Dial Before You Dig
- Flangipanis – Stones Green Ginger Wine
- The Packets – I Hate Utes
- Bitchspawn – Cracks
- Cog – No Other Way
- Raisin Toast – Black Widow
- My Love Pumpkin – Dubba Dubba Cha Sex Trip
- Minus The Bear – The Fix
- Silverfish – Big Bad Baby Pig Squeal
- Froggy – 7-Eleven Nachos
- Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper – Chicken Drop
- X – True Love Pt2
- Fur – Jimmy Rogers
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Druid Fluids – Then Now, Again & Again
- Patriarchal Death Machine – A Vulgar Display of Brute Force and Ignorance
Reader's opinions