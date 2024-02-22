The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-22

Written by on February 22, 2024

  1. Sonic Youth – Mildred Pierce
  2. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
  3. Alice In Chains – Check My Brain
  4. STYX – Too Much Time On My Hands
  5. Uranium Club – Operation Pt II
  6. Ministry – B.D.E.
  7. Metallica – Creeping Death
  8. Sepultura – Attitude
  9. Scarlet Rot – Forest Of Lust
  10. Spinal Tap – Heavy Duty
  11. Mogwai – Cody (Live)
  12. Jambinai – Time of Extinction
  13. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  14. Hightime – Beer Garden
  15. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  16. Clowns – It Stops With You
  17. Private Function – Dial Before You Dig
  18. Flangipanis – Stones Green Ginger Wine
  19. The Packets – I Hate Utes
  20. Bitchspawn – Cracks
  21. Cog – No Other Way
  22. Raisin Toast – Black Widow
  23. My Love Pumpkin – Dubba Dubba Cha Sex Trip
  24. Minus The Bear – The Fix
  25. Silverfish – Big Bad Baby Pig Squeal
  26. Froggy – 7-Eleven Nachos
  27. Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper – Chicken Drop
  28. X – True Love Pt2
  29. Fur – Jimmy Rogers
  30. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  31. Druid Fluids – Then Now, Again & Again
  32. Patriarchal Death Machine – A Vulgar Display of Brute Force and Ignorance
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Magic 8: 2024-02-22

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-02-21

Current track

Title

Artist