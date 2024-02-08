The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-08

- Russian Circles – Mladek
- MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
- Channel Zero – Black Fuel
- Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
- Regurgitator – Drinking Beer Is Awesome
- Scarlet Rot – Born In Chaos
- Thy Art Is Murder – I’ll Show You God
- Kaonashi – Humiliation Ritual
- Primus – Hamburger Train
- Hightime – The Fever
- Bob Vylan – Health is Wealth
- The Beta Band – Quiet
- The Drones – Taman Shud
- Sweet Spirit – The Power
- SCABZ – Feel Good Summer
- Pantera – Floods
- Suicidal Tendencies – Join The Army
- Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
- Minor Threat – Salad Days
- Kerry King – Idle Hands
- Cannibal Corpse – Puncture Wound Massacre
- 99 Reasons Why – Changing Channels
- Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
- Raccoon City – Rite
- The Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
- The Simpletons – Tall Poppies
- Thick – Mansplain
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- The Poor – More Wine Waiter Please
- Coriky – Clean Kill
- Lazaros Dog – He Expresses Himself Through His Music
- Red Jezebel – Closer to You
- Booster – Prozac
- GT Stringer – Booster
- Mogwai – Glasgow Mega Snake
- Chevelle – The Fad
- Seamus O – Bow Down
- Shonen Knife – Konnichiwa
