The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-08

  1. Russian Circles – Mladek
  2. MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
  3. Channel Zero – Black Fuel
  4. Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
  5. Regurgitator – Drinking Beer Is Awesome
  6. Scarlet Rot – Born In Chaos
  7. Thy Art Is Murder – I’ll Show You God
  8. Kaonashi – Humiliation Ritual
  9. Primus – Hamburger Train
  10. Hightime – The Fever
  11. Bob Vylan – Health is Wealth
  12. The Beta Band – Quiet
  13. The Drones – Taman Shud
  14. Sweet Spirit – The Power
  15. SCABZ – Feel Good Summer
  16. Pantera – Floods
  17. Suicidal Tendencies – Join The Army
  18. Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
  19. Minor Threat – Salad Days
  20. Kerry King – Idle Hands
  21. Cannibal Corpse – Puncture Wound Massacre
  22. 99 Reasons Why – Changing Channels
  23. Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
  24. Raccoon City – Rite
  25. The Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
  26. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
  27. The Simpletons – Tall Poppies
  28. Thick – Mansplain
  29. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  30. The Poor – More Wine Waiter Please
  31. Coriky – Clean Kill
  32. Lazaros Dog – He Expresses Himself Through His Music
  33. Red Jezebel – Closer to You
  34. Booster – Prozac
  35. GT Stringer – Booster
  36. Mogwai – Glasgow Mega Snake
  37. Chevelle – The Fad
  38. Seamus O – Bow Down
  39. Shonen Knife – Konnichiwa
