The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-01

Written by on February 1, 2024

  1. You Am I – Berlin Chair
  2. Dan P. – A Moment Of Silence
  3. The Sweet Blues – 3000 Series
  4. Sonic Youth – Tunic – 8 Track Demo
  5. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Ride The Wild Seas
  6. Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
  7. King Parrot – Hell Comes Your Way
  8. Black Rheno – 40 Years
  9. Tengger Cavalry – Die On My Ride
  10. Screamfeeder – Dart
  11. The Hold Steady – Constructive Summer
  12. Motörhead – Orgasmatron
  13. Wednesday 13 – 197666
  14. John Sidney – Beside The Seaside
  15. Gilla Band – Eight Fivers
  16. Mr Bungle – Raping Your Mind
  17. Infectious Groove – Fame
  18. Numbskulls – School Sux
  19. The VeeBees – Whaddya Reckon About Me Ute?
  20. Rawhide – Frankie Lane
  21. Von LMO – Future Language
  22. No Through Road – Party to Survive
  23. Lola – Billionaire
  24. Lucifer – Fallen Angel
  25. Mammal – Think
  26. Dandy Warhols – Smoke It
  27. Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
  28. Banana Dad – Fully Sick Bro Dude
  29. The Herd – 77%
  30. Slowmango – Ginger
  31. Hanabie – Lovely Legend
  32. Spizzenergi – Work
  33. Ministry – B.D.E.
