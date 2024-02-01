The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-01

- You Am I – Berlin Chair
- Dan P. – A Moment Of Silence
- The Sweet Blues – 3000 Series
- Sonic Youth – Tunic – 8 Track Demo
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Ride The Wild Seas
- Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
- King Parrot – Hell Comes Your Way
- Black Rheno – 40 Years
- Tengger Cavalry – Die On My Ride
- Screamfeeder – Dart
- The Hold Steady – Constructive Summer
- Motörhead – Orgasmatron
- Wednesday 13 – 197666
- John Sidney – Beside The Seaside
- Gilla Band – Eight Fivers
- Mr Bungle – Raping Your Mind
- Infectious Groove – Fame
- Numbskulls – School Sux
- The VeeBees – Whaddya Reckon About Me Ute?
- Rawhide – Frankie Lane
- Von LMO – Future Language
- No Through Road – Party to Survive
- Lola – Billionaire
- Lucifer – Fallen Angel
- Mammal – Think
- Dandy Warhols – Smoke It
- Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
- Banana Dad – Fully Sick Bro Dude
- The Herd – 77%
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Hanabie – Lovely Legend
- Spizzenergi – Work
- Ministry – B.D.E.
Reader's opinions