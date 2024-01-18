The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-18

Written by on January 18, 2024

  1. Gnome – Bulls of Bravik
  2. Kid Kapichi – Smash the Gaff
  3. Circle Clan – Rust
  4. Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let My Tyres Down
  5. Where’s The Pope – Sunday Afternoon Barbeques
  6. Firing Squad – Gods of War
  7. Sons Of Erebus – Worldfall
  8. Skullflower – Machinery of Torment
  9. Budd – Kneecap
  10. Soursob Bob – Reinvent Yourself
  11. Life After Reagan – Not On LIfe
  12. Wombo – Dreamsickle
  13. Meatbeaters – 1970
  14. Modern Giant – The Bands Broken Up
  15. Igorrr – Himalaya Masisve Ritual
  16. Secret Chiefs 3 – The 7
  17. Liam Gallagher & John Squire – Just Another Rainbow
  18. Mogwai – Mogwai Fear Satan
  19. Russian Circles – Deficit (Live)
  20. Clowns of Decadence – Big Green Couch of Hope
  21. Voiid – Drunk
  22. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – CRAWL
  23. Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
  24. Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
  25. Lion Island – Epic Douche Bag
  26. Volume Knob – Paddy’s Revenge
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-01-18

Current track

Title

Artist