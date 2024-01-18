The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-18

- Gnome – Bulls of Bravik
- Kid Kapichi – Smash the Gaff
- Circle Clan – Rust
- Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let My Tyres Down
- Where’s The Pope – Sunday Afternoon Barbeques
- Firing Squad – Gods of War
- Sons Of Erebus – Worldfall
- Skullflower – Machinery of Torment
- Budd – Kneecap
- Soursob Bob – Reinvent Yourself
- Life After Reagan – Not On LIfe
- Wombo – Dreamsickle
- Meatbeaters – 1970
- Modern Giant – The Bands Broken Up
- Igorrr – Himalaya Masisve Ritual
- Secret Chiefs 3 – The 7
- Liam Gallagher & John Squire – Just Another Rainbow
- Mogwai – Mogwai Fear Satan
- Russian Circles – Deficit (Live)
- Clowns of Decadence – Big Green Couch of Hope
- Voiid – Drunk
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – CRAWL
- Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
- Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
- Lion Island – Epic Douche Bag
- Volume Knob – Paddy’s Revenge
