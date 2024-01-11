The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-11

- Slayer & Ice T – Disorder
- The Damned – Smash It Up
- Clowns of Decadence – How Many Times
- Talking Heads – Found a Job
- Flat Stanley – Susan Brown
- James Norbert Ivanyi – Pray Darkly
- Dr Collosus – So Long Stinktown
- Author and Punisher – Glorybox
- Local H – Bound for the Floor
- Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
- Floodlights – Human
- Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night
- Death – Keep on Knocking
- Darren Hanlon – Lapsed Catholic
- Pinch Points – Stock It
- Totally Unicorn – Tip Your Tinfoil Hat
- Vulfmon – How Much Do You Love Me (feat Jacob Jeffries)
- The Burning Hell – No Peace
- TMOC – Interloper
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live at Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- Billy Bragg – There Is A Power In Union (John Peel Session 20/8/1985)
- Frank Turner – Photsynthesis
- Spinifex Gum – Yurala
- Tim Rogers and the Twin Set – Been So Good Been So Far
- Dead Pioneers – Tired
- Jeff Rosenstock – Head
- PIgs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
- Hammerhedd – Tunnel
- Holocene – Golden Lion
- The Noise – Cure Your Pain
- TROATT – Fuck You Mr Covid
- Everclear – Santa monica
