The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-11

  1. Slayer & Ice T – Disorder
  2. The Damned – Smash It Up
  3. Clowns of Decadence – How Many Times
  4. Talking Heads – Found a Job
  5. Flat Stanley – Susan Brown
  6. James Norbert Ivanyi – Pray Darkly
  7. Dr Collosus – So Long Stinktown
  8. Author and Punisher – Glorybox
  9. Local H – Bound for the Floor
  10. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  11. Floodlights – Human
  12. Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night
  13. Death – Keep on Knocking
  14. Darren Hanlon – Lapsed Catholic
  15. Pinch Points – Stock It
  16. Totally Unicorn – Tip Your Tinfoil Hat
  17. Vulfmon – How Much Do You Love Me (feat Jacob Jeffries)
  18. The Burning Hell – No Peace
  19. TMOC – Interloper
  20. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live at Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  21. Billy Bragg – There Is A Power In Union (John Peel Session 20/8/1985)
  22. Frank Turner – Photsynthesis
  23. Spinifex Gum – Yurala
  24. Tim Rogers and the Twin Set – Been So Good Been So Far
  25. Dead Pioneers – Tired
  26. Jeff Rosenstock – Head
  27. PIgs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
  28. Hammerhedd – Tunnel
  29. Holocene – Golden Lion
  30. The Noise – Cure Your Pain
  31. TROATT – Fuck You Mr Covid
  32. Everclear – Santa monica
