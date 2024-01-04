The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-04

  1. Mclusky – To Hell With Good Intentions
  2. Atticus Chimps – Misery
  3. Khruangbin – Texas Sun
  4. Clutch – Texan Book Of The Dead
  5. Fu Manchu – King Of The Road
  6. Kyuss – 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
  7. Pantera – Fucking Hostlie
  8. Miruthan – Land Of The Damned
  9. Sedulous Rouse – Silent Men
  10. Sons Of Erebus – Worldfall
  11. Led Zeppelin – Out On The Tiles
  12. Revizia – Assault
  13. Toots and the Maytells – Pressure Drop
  14. Melvins – Revolve
  15. Kitchenwitch – Shock
  16. Witch Spit – Stunned Mullet
  17. Dicklord – Shit Cunt Sunnies
  18. VOIID – Smile
  19. Würst Nürse – Dialysis
  20. Kinetic Playground – Vicious Possum
  21. The Angels – I Ain’t The One
  22. Freedom Of Fear – Carpathia
  23. Smashing Pumpkins – Silverfuck
  24. Helmet – Milquetoast
  25. Private Function – Justavinageez
  26. Regurgitator – I Wanna Be A Nudist
  27. Sleaford Mods – Nudge It
  28. Mark Rebillet – I’m A Flamingo
  29. The Mark Of Cain – Familiar Territory
  30. Spotlights – Sunset Burial
  31. Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
  32. C.O.F.F.I.N. – Give Me A Bite
  33. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  34. Fucked Up – Cicada
  35. Queens Of The Stoneage – Paper Machete
  36. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  37. Coldwave – Buster
  38. The Mark Of Cain – Tell Me – Live
  39. Metallica – Lux Eterna
