The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-28

December 28, 2023

  1. TISM – Cunts Vs Cunts
  2. The Bronx – Knifeman
  3. The Plague – Trashdance
  4. Pornland – In And Out (At The Prom)
  5. Escuela Grind – Meat Magnet
  6. Sepultura – Propaganda
  7. Crypta – The Other Side Of Anger
  8. Graveyard – Hisingen Blues
  9. Judas Priest – Turbo Lover
  10. NOFX – New Year’s Revolution
  11. Private Function – Evie Part 4
  12. Hobbs’ Angel Of Death – Son Of God
  13. Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
  14. Electric Wizard – Funeralopolis
  15. The Peep Tempel – Don’t You Love Me Joan
  16. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  17. Coldwave – Buster
  18. Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
  19. Pinch Points – Stock It
  20. Ramonettes V Horrahedd – Chewy Chewy
  21. The Subordianates – London
  22. Persecution Blues – Sun Don’t Shine
  23. Wireheads – Five Grand
  24. Andrew Bunney – HD Holden
  25. Hightime – Nothing to Stop
  26. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Mr Medicine
  27. The Subordinates – Palpable the Holders of them All
  28. Pigeonhed – Battle Flag
  29. Sex Pistols – I’m Not Your Stepping Stone
  30. The Breeders – Wait in the Car
  31. Cheekface – Noodles
  32. Exploding White Mice – Human Garbage
  33. Andrew Bunney – Yellow Bin Week
  34. Coneheads – Boomer Beach
  35. The Spazzys – Sunshine Drive
  36. Flying Lizards – Money
