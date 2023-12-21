The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-21

  1. The Dairy Brothers – Naked Christmas
  2. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hot Rod
  3. Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight)
  4. Flangipanis – Present
  5. The Damned – There Aint No Sanity Clause
  6. Spiderbait – Jesus
  7. Kunt and the Gang – Jesus (Baby With A Beard)
  8. Lemmy w-Dave Grohl – Run Rudolph Run
  9. Psychostick – Zombie Claus
  10. Korn – Jingle Balls
  11. Joel Voelz – Vegan Christmas
  12. The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)
  13. Bad News – Cashing In On Christmas
  14. Spinal Tap – Christmas With The Devil
  15. The Packets – Brian the Brown Nosed Reindeer
  16. Antichrist Dungeon Choir – What Can You Get a Wookie For Christmas?
  17. Kate Miller-Heidke w-The Beards – I’m Growing a Beard Downstairs For Christmas
  18. The Goodies – Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
  19. Southpark – Mr Hankey The Christmas Poo
  20. Easy E – Merry Muthafuckin’ Xmas
  21. Run DMC – Christmas In Holis
  22. Eric Idle – Fuck Christmas
  23. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Santa Baby
  24. Shonen Knife – Space Christmas
  25. Tumbleweed – Holy Moses
  26. Blink 182 – Wont Be Home For Christmas
  27. They Might Be Giants – Santas Beard
  28. Green Jelly – Green Jelly Xmas
  29. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby (Too Cold For Christmas )
  30. Nerf Herder – Santa Has A Mullet
  31. William Shattner & Henry Rollins – Jingle Bells
  32. Weddings Parties Anything – Jolly Old Christmas Time
  33. Silent Duck – Santa’s Coming Tonight
  34. The Greedy Bastards – A Merry Jingle
  35. Dropkick Murphys – The Season’s Upon Us
  36. The Celibate Rifles – Merry Xmas Blues
  37. Chuck Billy, Scott Ian – Silent Night
  38. Andrew Bunney – Jesus Was An Anarchist
  39. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Christmas At Ground Zero
  40. International Rescue – Life’s A Weekend
