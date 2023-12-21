The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-21

- The Dairy Brothers – Naked Christmas
- Ministry – Jesus Built My Hot Rod
- Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight)
- Flangipanis – Present
- The Damned – There Aint No Sanity Clause
- Spiderbait – Jesus
- Kunt and the Gang – Jesus (Baby With A Beard)
- Lemmy w-Dave Grohl – Run Rudolph Run
- Psychostick – Zombie Claus
- Korn – Jingle Balls
- Joel Voelz – Vegan Christmas
- The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)
- Bad News – Cashing In On Christmas
- Spinal Tap – Christmas With The Devil
- The Packets – Brian the Brown Nosed Reindeer
- Antichrist Dungeon Choir – What Can You Get a Wookie For Christmas?
- Kate Miller-Heidke w-The Beards – I’m Growing a Beard Downstairs For Christmas
- The Goodies – Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
- Southpark – Mr Hankey The Christmas Poo
- Easy E – Merry Muthafuckin’ Xmas
- Run DMC – Christmas In Holis
- Eric Idle – Fuck Christmas
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Santa Baby
- Shonen Knife – Space Christmas
- Tumbleweed – Holy Moses
- Blink 182 – Wont Be Home For Christmas
- They Might Be Giants – Santas Beard
- Green Jelly – Green Jelly Xmas
- Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby (Too Cold For Christmas )
- Nerf Herder – Santa Has A Mullet
- William Shattner & Henry Rollins – Jingle Bells
- Weddings Parties Anything – Jolly Old Christmas Time
- Silent Duck – Santa’s Coming Tonight
- The Greedy Bastards – A Merry Jingle
- Dropkick Murphys – The Season’s Upon Us
- The Celibate Rifles – Merry Xmas Blues
- Chuck Billy, Scott Ian – Silent Night
- Andrew Bunney – Jesus Was An Anarchist
- “Weird Al” Yankovic – Christmas At Ground Zero
- International Rescue – Life’s A Weekend
