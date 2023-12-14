The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-14

- The Jesus Lizard – Seasick
- Mclusky – Alan Is A Cowboy Killer
- Black Sabbath – Into The Void
- Judas Priest – Turbo Lover
- Incite – Nothing To Fear
- Trick Shot – Nothing I’d Rather Do
- Freedom Of Fear – Concerto
- The New Christs – Born Out Of Time
- Kraftwerk – The Model
- Queens Of The Stone Age – Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
- Dead Kennedys – Religious Vomit
- Faith No More – Stripsearch
- DEF FX – Accelerate Me
- Bodyjar – Stab
- Flangipanis – Piss In Your Beer
- Regurgitator – Harder Faster
- Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet
- R.U.B. – NICE
- Pagan – Silver
- Guns n Roses – The General
- Chandra – Kate
- Colourblind – Water
- The Toss – Full Toss
- The Public Servants – Company Time
- The Breeders – I Just Wanna Get Along
- Stiff Richards – Point Of You
- Bergerac – Maladjust
- Mad Caddies – Leavin
- Tom Waits – Step Right Up
- Les Rita Mitsouko – Les Histoires d’a
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Subhumans – No
- Beastie Boys – Michelle’s Farm
- Megadeth – Tornado of Souls
- Sonic Youth – Youth Against Facism
- Bloodywood – Gaddaar
Reader's opinions