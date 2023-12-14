The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-14

  1. The Jesus Lizard – Seasick
  2. Mclusky – Alan Is A Cowboy Killer
  3. Black Sabbath – Into The Void
  4. Judas Priest – Turbo Lover
  5. Incite – Nothing To Fear
  6. Trick Shot – Nothing I’d Rather Do
  7. Freedom Of Fear – Concerto
  8. The New Christs – Born Out Of Time
  9. Kraftwerk – The Model
  10. Queens Of The Stone Age – Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
  11. Dead Kennedys – Religious Vomit
  12. Faith No More – Stripsearch
  13. DEF FX – Accelerate Me
  14. Bodyjar – Stab
  15. Flangipanis – Piss In Your Beer
  16. Regurgitator – Harder Faster
  17. Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet
  18. R.U.B. – NICE
  19. Pagan – Silver
  20. Guns n Roses – The General
  21. Chandra – Kate
  22. Colourblind – Water
  23. The Toss – Full Toss
  24. The Public Servants – Company Time
  25. The Breeders – I Just Wanna Get Along
  26. Stiff Richards – Point Of You
  27. Bergerac – Maladjust
  28. Mad Caddies – Leavin
  29. Tom Waits – Step Right Up
  30. Les Rita Mitsouko – Les Histoires d’a
  31. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  32. Subhumans – No
  33. Beastie Boys – Michelle’s Farm
  34. Megadeth – Tornado of Souls
  35. Sonic Youth – Youth Against Facism
  36. Bloodywood – Gaddaar
