The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-07

- The Clamps – Honey
- Meatbeaters – C.O.A.B.
- Testeagles – Propaganda (Live)
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
- Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
- Austrian Death Machine – Don’t Be Lazy
- Beatallica – Blackened the USSR
- Dr Colossus – Future Bart
- The Darkness – Shit Ghost
- West Thebarton – Glenn McGrath
- Mr Bungle – Ma Meeshka Mow Skwoz
- Community Standards – Black Goats
- mclusky – Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues
- Rollins Band – Are You Ready?
- The Uglies – Pyramid
- Quicksand – Fazer
- Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Future Looks Clear
- Billy Nomates – Call In Sick
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Killing Joke – Seeing Red
- The Pogues – Summer In Siam
- The Pogues – Sally MacLennane
- The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
- Taylor Swift – Fearless
- DCCM – Shake It Off
- B52s – Strobe Light
- Black Honey – Charlie Bronson
- New Life Odyssey – Twenty Three Years
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
- Cheekface – Listen to Your Heart, No
- Snuff – It Must Be Boring Being Snuff
- Dandy Warhols – Cool as Kim Deal
- The Datsuns – Blacken My Thumb
- White Stripes – Little Room
Reader's opinions