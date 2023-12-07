The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-07

  1. The Clamps – Honey
  2. Meatbeaters – C.O.A.B.
  3. Testeagles – Propaganda (Live)
  4. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  5. Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
  6. Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
  7. Austrian Death Machine – Don’t Be Lazy
  8. Beatallica – Blackened the USSR
  9. Dr Colossus – Future Bart
  10. The Darkness – Shit Ghost
  11. West Thebarton – Glenn McGrath
  12. Mr Bungle – Ma Meeshka Mow Skwoz
  13. Community Standards – Black Goats
  14. mclusky – Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues
  15. Rollins Band – Are You Ready?
  16. The Uglies – Pyramid
  17. Quicksand – Fazer
  18. Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Future Looks Clear
  19. Billy Nomates – Call In Sick
  20. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  21. Killing Joke – Seeing Red
  22. The Pogues – Summer In Siam
  23. The Pogues – Sally MacLennane
  24. The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
  25. Taylor Swift – Fearless
  26. DCCM – Shake It Off
  27. B52s – Strobe Light
  28. Black Honey – Charlie Bronson
  29. New Life Odyssey – Twenty Three Years
  30. Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
  31. Cheekface – Listen to Your Heart, No
  32. Snuff – It Must Be Boring Being Snuff
  33. Dandy Warhols – Cool as Kim Deal
  34. The Datsuns – Blacken My Thumb
  35. White Stripes – Little Room
