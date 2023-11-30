The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-30

  1. Soft White Machine – While The Rest Of The World Sleeps
  2. Clutch – Earth Rocker
  3. Coldwave – Buster
  4. Drive Like Jehu – Luau
  5. Shellac – Prayer To God
  6. Alex Terrible – Kingdom of Storm and Thunder
  7. Sepultura – Last Time
  8. Red Fang – Prehistoric Dog
  9. Dead Kennedys – Moon Over Marin
  10. Psychic TV – Iron Glove
  11. Gully Boys – Neopet Graveyard
  12. Royal Blood – Little Monster
  13. Kit – Flat Earth
  14. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  15. Baroness – If I Have To Wake Up
  16. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sidewalking
  17. Banana Dad – Stuff That Will Kill Ya
  18. Abdoujaparov – The Abdoujaparov Theme (Aussie Style)
  19. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  20. Centrelink – Burn In Hell
  21. BIN – Moocher
  22. Stissed – Pull Over
  23. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  24. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  25. Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon & The Orthodox Church
  26. Frank Turner – Photosynthesis
  27. Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
