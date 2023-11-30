The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-30

- Soft White Machine – While The Rest Of The World Sleeps
- Clutch – Earth Rocker
- Coldwave – Buster
- Drive Like Jehu – Luau
- Shellac – Prayer To God
- Alex Terrible – Kingdom of Storm and Thunder
- Sepultura – Last Time
- Red Fang – Prehistoric Dog
- Dead Kennedys – Moon Over Marin
- Psychic TV – Iron Glove
- Gully Boys – Neopet Graveyard
- Royal Blood – Little Monster
- Kit – Flat Earth
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
- Baroness – If I Have To Wake Up
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sidewalking
- Banana Dad – Stuff That Will Kill Ya
- Abdoujaparov – The Abdoujaparov Theme (Aussie Style)
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Centrelink – Burn In Hell
- BIN – Moocher
- Stissed – Pull Over
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon & The Orthodox Church
- Frank Turner – Photosynthesis
- Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
