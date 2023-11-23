The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-23

Written by on November 23, 2023

  1. Spotlights – Algorithmic
  2. Cosmic Psychos – Crazy Woman
  3. GOD – Chockablock rock’n’roll
  4. Tokky Horror – Demonoid Phenomenon
  5. Hidden Intent – Breaking Point
  6. The Halo Effect – Shadowminds
  7. The Amenta – Plague of Locust
  8. Descend To Acheron – The Welcoming Void
  9. Alex Terrible – Kingdom of Storm and Thunder
  10. Melvins – Night Goat
  11. Mr Bungle – Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Live
  12. Mr Bungle – Anarchy Up Your Anus
  13. Cable Ties – Sandcastles
  14. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  15. Mini Skirt – Give It Up
  16. Somali Yacht Club – Ride
  17. Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
  18. The The – Infected
  19. TMOC – Interloper
  20. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  21. Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
  22. Dairy Brothers – Never Gonna Be A Star
  23. Jeff Rosenstock – Head
  24. Your Wedding Night – Gimme Head
  25. AC/DC – Touch Too Much
  26. Pat Todd & The Rank Outsiders – Took a Wrong Turn
  27. The Spazzys – Carbona Not Glue
  28. Clowns – Formaldehyde
  29. Lush – Single Girl
  30. L7 – Cooler Than Mars
  31. Magic Dirt – Sucker Love
  32. TMOC – Lick My Love Pump (feat Pete & Tones)
  33. ’68 – Whether Terrified or Unafraid
  34. Placement – Its Over
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-11-22

Current track

Title

Artist