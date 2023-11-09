The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-09

Written by on November 9, 2023

  1. Dune Rats (Feat K.Flay) – Stupid Is As Stupid Does
  2. SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
  3. Teen Mortgage – Such Is Life
  4. Wine Lips – Eyes
  5. Cheeseworld – Banana Lounge
  6. Kelshy – I’ve Been Done Over By Telstra
  7. NOBRO – Who The Hell Am I?
  8. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  9. Sailing Before The Wind – Inferno
  10. Nocturnal Bloodlust – Desperate
  11. Jiluka – Venom
  12. Sunk Loto – The Gallows Wait
  13. Refused – New Noise
  14. Clowns – Enough’s Enough
  15. Fear – She’s A Leech
  16. Cosmic Psychos – Feeling Average
  17. Suicidal Tendencies – Send Me Your Money
  18. The International Noise Conspiricy – Smash It Up
  19. Queens Of The Stoneage – Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
  20. The Mark Of Cain – Tell Me – Live at Livid ’96
  21. Where’s the Pope? – Face Plant
  22. Where’s the Pope? – Fear Of God
  23. The Bennies – Hard Times at Drop Out High
  24. Speed of Light – Break – Live
  25. Bearded Clams – 90’s Style
  26. Nova Twins – Taxi
  27. Frank Zappa – Drafted Again
  28. Volbeat, Neil Fallon – Die to Live
  29. Steel Clouds – The Machine
  30. Man Bites God – Pathetique
  31. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  32. Jazz Odyssey – Volvo
  33. Liz Stringer – The Metrologist
  34. Beastie Boys – Michelle’s Farm
  35. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
  36. Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
  37. Dandy Warhols – Horse Pills
  38. Viagra Boys – Creepy Crawlers
