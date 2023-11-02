The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-02

- The Mark Of Cain – LMA
- Kranktus – Heckler
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Suck More Piss
- Testeagles – Wise Up
- The Superjesus – Ground
- The Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
- Captian Cleanoff – Henri
- Keeth – Transistor
- Skintilla – The Way Down
- The Lizard Train – Explosions In A Room
- Helga – Nigel Nanna Nicker Sniffer
- Miltons – Is Something There?
- King Krill – I Like It Both Ways
- Sin Dog Jelly Roll – Hand On teh Bad
- Jazz Odyssey – Ramraiding
- Clowns Of Decadence – Porkchop Of Love
- Pornland – Chinese Dragon In The Nude
- Honeyfix – Dumb Excuses
- The Egg – Product
- Hobsons Choice – Hetero
- Vegans In Leather – Mercy Of Love
- Ugly Ugly Ugly – Living In Sponge
- Yakspit – Cowboy Boots
- Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
- Snap To Zero – Wangers and Hash
- The Packets – She Blazes
- Where’s The Pope? – Mighty White
- Numbskulls – School Sux
- Sophia’s Return – Flirt
- JBD – Thats The Way (I don’t really like it)
- Seraphs Coal – Human Error
- Reckoning – I am a Levitating Band Aid
- Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
- 99 Reasons Why – Sheep
- Whiplash – Oi OI Oi (We’re going down the pub)
- ASD – No Cash Society
- Timothy – Tai Chi Song
- Revolvar – Cry For You
