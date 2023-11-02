The Sound of Muslie: 2023-11-02

Written by on November 2, 2023

  1. The Mark Of Cain – LMA
  2. Kranktus – Heckler
  3. Blood Sucking Freaks – Suck More Piss
  4. Testeagles – Wise Up
  5. The Superjesus – Ground
  6. The Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
  7. Captian Cleanoff – Henri
  8. Keeth – Transistor
  9. Skintilla – The Way Down
  10. The Lizard Train – Explosions In A Room
  11. Helga – Nigel Nanna Nicker Sniffer
  12. Miltons – Is Something There?
  13. King Krill – I Like It Both Ways
  14. Sin Dog Jelly Roll – Hand On teh Bad
  15. Jazz Odyssey – Ramraiding
  16. Clowns Of Decadence – Porkchop Of Love
  17. Pornland – Chinese Dragon In The Nude
  18. Honeyfix – Dumb Excuses
  19. The Egg – Product
  20. Hobsons Choice – Hetero
  21. Vegans In Leather – Mercy Of Love
  22. Ugly Ugly Ugly – Living In Sponge
  23. Yakspit – Cowboy Boots
  24. Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
  25. Snap To Zero – Wangers and Hash
  26. The Packets – She Blazes
  27. Where’s The Pope? – Mighty White
  28. Numbskulls – School Sux
  29. Sophia’s Return – Flirt
  30. JBD – Thats The Way (I don’t really like it)
  31. Seraphs Coal – Human Error
  32. Reckoning – I am a Levitating Band Aid
  33. Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
  34. 99 Reasons Why – Sheep
  35. Whiplash – Oi OI Oi (We’re going down the pub)
  36. ASD – No Cash Society
  37. Timothy – Tai Chi Song
  38. Revolvar – Cry For You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-11-02

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-11-01

Current track

Title

Artist