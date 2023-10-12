The Sound of Muslie: 2023-10-12

  1. Cranky – Australia Don’t Become America
  2. Screaming Jets – FRC
  3. That Handsome Devil – Rob The Prez-O-Dent
  4. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  5. ZZ Top – Waitin’ For The Bus
  6. Queens Of The Stoneage – Hanging Tree
  7. DAGA – Sangre Guerrera
  8. Crypta – The Other Side Of Anger
  9. Dying Wish – Cowards Feed, Cowards Bleed
  10. Nervosa – Death!
  11. Motörhead – Whiplash
  12. Megadeth – Peace Sells
  13. The Avengers – We Are The One
  14. Press Club – No Pressure
  15. Voiid – Cheap Wine
  16. Idly By – Public Indecency
  17. Chas & Dave – Gertcha
  18. 1986 English Football Team – We’ve Got The Whole World At Our Feet
  19. Slayer – Here Comes The Pain
  20. Bad Waitress – Strawberry Milkshake
  21. Smoke Witch – Blue Cobra
  22. The Gels – Let’s Go Down The Pub
  23. The Uglies – Pyramid
  24. Legless – Girls Night Out
  25. HIghtime – Nothing To Stop
  26. Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
  27. SOFT PLAY – Punk’s Dead
  28. Misfits – Hybrid Moments
  29. Kitchen Witch – Like Blood
  30. The Go-Betweens – Streets Of Your Town
  31. Dead Regulars – Like The Sun
  32. Mums Favourite – Red Room
  33. Bad Manners – Inner London Violence
  34. The Subordinates – London
  35. AB Original – Yes (feat DJ Eclipse and Marlon)
  36. Sivan Langer – Cant Stand
  37. Dr Collosus – Pickabar
  38. Dead Kelly – Solid Rock
  39. Bjork – Declare Independence
  40. Jebediah – Gum Up The Bearings
