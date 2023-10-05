The Sound of Muslie: 2023-10-05

Written by on October 5, 2023

  1. Lobby Loyde & The Coloured Balls – God
  2. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  3. Body Count – Institutionalized 2014
  4. Empire State Bastard – Harvest
  5. Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
  6. Cannibal Corpse – Hammer Smashed Face
  7. 0% Mercury – Stump
  8. Baroness – Anodyne
  9. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
  10. Ministry – Work For Love
  11. Ministry – TV II
  12. Handsome – Lead Bellied
  13. Mr. Bungle – Love Is A Fist
  14. Dio – Holy Diver
  15. X-Ray Specs – Oh Bondage, Up Yours!
  16. The Egg – Not Sorry
  17. I Have A Goat – Collingwood Punx
  18. High Tension – Collingwood
  19. Baterz – Collingwood
  20. Checkers – Collingwood theme
  21. Nirvana – Been A Son
  22. Danzig – Long Way Back From Hell
  23. The Meteors – Unholy Roller
  24. Ben Gel – Mr Footy
  25. Cull The Band – God Forgives I Don’t
  26. Neil Kerley – Wanderin Star
  27. The Distillers – Drain The Blood
  28. Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals
  29. Hole – Plump
  30. BODEGA – Can’t Knock The Hustle
  31. Palehound – Good Sex
  32. The Velvet Underground – After Hours
  33. The Breeders – I Just Wanna Get Along
  34. Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  35. The Burning Hell – Empty World
  36. Dead Kennedys – Take This Job & Shove it
  37. Roxette – How Do You Do
  38. Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
  39. The Packets – She’s a Whip
  40. The Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
  41. Hightime – Beer Garden
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-10-04

Current track

Title

Artist