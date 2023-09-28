The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-28

  1. Sleep Token – The Summoning
  2. The Cure – Never Enough
  3. Guns n Roses – Civil War
  4. Mark Rebillet – I’m A Flamingo
  5. MØL – Jord
  6. Sodom – Remember The Fallen
  7. Nothnegal – Armageddon
  8. Ghost – Absolution
  9. Dr Colossus – Lard Lad
  10. Bask – New Dominion
  11. TOOL – Hush
  12. C.O.F.F.I.N. – Keep It Dark
  13. Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
  14. Masochist – Condemned
  15. Outright – Burn
  16. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Satan’s Doorbell
  17. Sundowner – Severed Heads and Victims
  18. Something Something Explosion – Motor Mouth
  19. Bust – Backfoot
  20. Hightime – Beergarden
  21. Yawning Man – Sonny Bono Memorial Freeway
  22. Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager & A Packet of Crisps
  23. The Drones – I Don’t Ever Want To Change
  24. Bad Dreems – Jack
  25. Sonic Youth – Chapel Hill
  26. Ween – Touch My Tooter
  27. Motorhead – Iron Horse/Born to Lose
  28. Everclear – Santa Monica
  29. Bombscare – McDonalds is Fucking Shit
  30. Death Sentence: Panda – New China Blazers
  31. Bat Allison – Out
  32. Venom P. Stinger – Walking About
  33. Sudafed – Race to Oblivion
  34. The Hives – Trapdoor Solution
