The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-28

- Sleep Token – The Summoning
- The Cure – Never Enough
- Guns n Roses – Civil War
- Mark Rebillet – I’m A Flamingo
- MØL – Jord
- Sodom – Remember The Fallen
- Nothnegal – Armageddon
- Ghost – Absolution
- Dr Colossus – Lard Lad
- Bask – New Dominion
- TOOL – Hush
- C.O.F.F.I.N. – Keep It Dark
- Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
- Masochist – Condemned
- Outright – Burn
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Satan’s Doorbell
- Sundowner – Severed Heads and Victims
- Something Something Explosion – Motor Mouth
- Bust – Backfoot
- Hightime – Beergarden
- Yawning Man – Sonny Bono Memorial Freeway
- Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager & A Packet of Crisps
- The Drones – I Don’t Ever Want To Change
- Bad Dreems – Jack
- Sonic Youth – Chapel Hill
- Ween – Touch My Tooter
- Motorhead – Iron Horse/Born to Lose
- Everclear – Santa Monica
- Bombscare – McDonalds is Fucking Shit
- Death Sentence: Panda – New China Blazers
- Bat Allison – Out
- Venom P. Stinger – Walking About
- Sudafed – Race to Oblivion
- The Hives – Trapdoor Solution
