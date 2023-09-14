The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-14

- All them Witches – Enemy OF My Enemy
- FUZZRIDER – Mean Black Machine
- The Nation Blue – We Lost Everything
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
- Fear Factory – Linchpin
- Raven Black Night – Morbid Gladiator
- Judas Priest – Electric Eye
- The Birthday Party – Nick The Stripper
- Spiderbait – Fucken Awesome
- Regurgitator – Fucking Up
- Pantera – Fucking Hostile
- Scary Bitches – Lesbian Vampyres From Outer Space
- The Barracudas – Summer Fun
- The Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
- Gyroscope – Midnight Express
- Black Flag – Slip It In
- Sham 69 – Hurry Up Harry
- Collidastate – Stranger In My Town
- Ball Park Music – Manny
- Misfits – We Are 138
- Clowns – Back to Winnepeg
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
- Hightime – Quit Ya Job
- Die Spitz – Hair of Dog
- Karl Meyer – Dead Weight (feat Sabrina Betancourt)
- Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
- The Packets – Uncle Ians Sex Shop
- Perdition – I’m Laughing
- Mid Youth Crisis – Know Something
- Senser – No Comply
- Soberphobia – Its All About Me
- Electric Callboy – Tekkno Train
- Babymetal – METALI!! (feat Tom Morello)
- Runaways – Cherry Bomb
Reader's opinions