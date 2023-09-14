The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-14

  1. All them Witches – Enemy OF My Enemy
  2. FUZZRIDER – Mean Black Machine
  3. The Nation Blue – We Lost Everything
  4. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
  5. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  6. Fear Factory – Linchpin
  7. Raven Black Night – Morbid Gladiator
  8. Judas Priest – Electric Eye
  9. The Birthday Party – Nick The Stripper
  10. Spiderbait – Fucken Awesome
  11. Regurgitator – Fucking Up
  12. Pantera – Fucking Hostile
  13. Scary Bitches – Lesbian Vampyres From Outer Space
  14. The Barracudas – Summer Fun
  15. The Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  16. Gyroscope – Midnight Express
  17. Black Flag – Slip It In
  18. Sham 69 – Hurry Up Harry
  19. Collidastate – Stranger In My Town
  20. Ball Park Music – Manny
  21. Misfits – We Are 138
  22. Clowns – Back to Winnepeg
  23. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  24. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
  25. Hightime – Quit Ya Job
  26. Die Spitz – Hair of Dog
  27. Karl Meyer – Dead Weight (feat Sabrina Betancourt)
  28. Spazzys – Lets Get Spazzy
  29. The Packets – Uncle Ians Sex Shop
  30. Perdition – I’m Laughing
  31. Mid Youth Crisis – Know Something
  32. Senser – No Comply
  33. Soberphobia – Its All About Me
  34. Electric Callboy – Tekkno Train
  35. Babymetal – METALI!! (feat Tom Morello)
  36. Runaways – Cherry Bomb
