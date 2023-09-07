The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-07

  1. Graveyard – Breathe In Breath Out
  2. Geezer – Logan’s Run
  3. Gojira – Stranded
  4. God God Dammit Dammit – Let It All Sink Under
  5. Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir Party
  6. Soulfly – Eye For an Eye
  7. Napalm Death – Resentment Always Simmers
  8. Abnormality – Penance
  9. Avenged Sevenfold – Hail To The King
  10. The Sword – Freya
  11. Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss
  12. Bastard Sons of Ruination – Old Low Down Whiskey Dog Bit Blues
  13. The Bronx – White Shadow
  14. St Judes – Black Gold
  15. Magic Dirt – Fairy Park
  16. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
  17. Voiid – Cheap Wine
  18. The Grates – Young Pricks
  19. Placement – New Disease
  20. Fever Dream – Out Of The Woods
  21. Iron Maiden – Hallowed Be Thy Name
  22. Royal Blood – Tell Me When It’s Too Late
  23. Psychostick – Jagermeister Love Song
  24. Warmduscher – I Got Friends
  25. Carla Lipis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
  26. Rollins Band – Get Some Go Again
  27. Hole – Miss World
  28. Half Man Half Biscuit – Joy Division Oven Gloves
  29. Sex Pistols – Bodies
  30. Spirit Of The Beehive – Hypnic Jerks
  31. Lightning Bolt – The Metal East
  32. Sex Machineguns – 震え
  33. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sidewalking
  34. Hightime – Beast
  35. Outright – Burn
  36. Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
  37. TISM – DJ Trevor
