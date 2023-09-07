The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-07

- Graveyard – Breathe In Breath Out
- Geezer – Logan’s Run
- Gojira – Stranded
- God God Dammit Dammit – Let It All Sink Under
- Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir Party
- Soulfly – Eye For an Eye
- Napalm Death – Resentment Always Simmers
- Abnormality – Penance
- Avenged Sevenfold – Hail To The King
- The Sword – Freya
- Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss
- Bastard Sons of Ruination – Old Low Down Whiskey Dog Bit Blues
- The Bronx – White Shadow
- St Judes – Black Gold
- Magic Dirt – Fairy Park
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Buried Standing
- Voiid – Cheap Wine
- The Grates – Young Pricks
- Placement – New Disease
- Fever Dream – Out Of The Woods
- Iron Maiden – Hallowed Be Thy Name
- Royal Blood – Tell Me When It’s Too Late
- Psychostick – Jagermeister Love Song
- Warmduscher – I Got Friends
- Carla Lipis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
- Rollins Band – Get Some Go Again
- Hole – Miss World
- Half Man Half Biscuit – Joy Division Oven Gloves
- Sex Pistols – Bodies
- Spirit Of The Beehive – Hypnic Jerks
- Lightning Bolt – The Metal East
- Sex Machineguns – 震え
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sidewalking
- Hightime – Beast
- Outright – Burn
- Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
- TISM – DJ Trevor
Reader's opinions