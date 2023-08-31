The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-31

- Primus – Have a Cigar
- Clowns of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
- The Clouds – Souleater
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
- The Beaches – My People
- Rollins Band – 1000 Times Blind
- Celtic Frost – Mexican Radio
- Brujeria – Bruja Encabronada
- Hammerhedd – Pioneer To be
- Hightime – Die For Something
- Electric Sex Pants – Stand Up
- Deez Nuts – Don’t Wanna Talk About It
- DJ Dougpound – Jumping Jacks
- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- Electric Wizard – Funeropolis
- Circle Jerks – Wild In The Streets
- Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
- Dead Kennedys – When Ya Get Drafted
- Kitchen Witch – Lost
- Spiderbait – Footy
- The Mark Of Cain – Lockdown
- Boredoms – Domsbore
- We Came As Romans – Doublespeak
- Kees Bergsma – Make The Most Of What You’ve Got
- Future of the Left – The Limits of Battleships
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
- Minus The Bear – Absinthe Party at the Fly Honey Warehouse
- Laura Imbruglia – You’re Shit
- Machine Head – Days Turn Blue To Grey
- Public Image Ltd – Car Chase
- High Tension – Collingwood
