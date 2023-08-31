The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-31

  1. Primus – Have a Cigar
  2. Clowns of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
  3. The Clouds – Souleater
  4. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
  5. The Beaches – My People
  6. Rollins Band – 1000 Times Blind
  7. Celtic Frost – Mexican Radio
  8. Brujeria – Bruja Encabronada
  9. Hammerhedd – Pioneer To be
  10. Hightime – Die For Something
  11. Electric Sex Pants – Stand Up
  12. Deez Nuts – Don’t Wanna Talk About It
  13. DJ Dougpound – Jumping Jacks
  14. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  15. Electric Wizard – Funeropolis
  16. Circle Jerks – Wild In The Streets
  17. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  18. Dead Kennedys – When Ya Get Drafted
  19. Kitchen Witch – Lost
  20. Spiderbait – Footy
  21. The Mark Of Cain – Lockdown
  22. Boredoms – Domsbore
  23. We Came As Romans – Doublespeak
  24. Kees Bergsma – Make The Most Of What You’ve Got
  25. Future of the Left – The Limits of Battleships
  26. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
  27. Minus The Bear – Absinthe Party at the Fly Honey Warehouse
  28. Laura Imbruglia – You’re Shit
  29. Machine Head – Days Turn Blue To Grey
  30. Public Image Ltd – Car Chase
  31. High Tension – Collingwood
