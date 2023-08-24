The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2023

  1. The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
  2. System Of A Down – Question!
  3. Igorrr – Downgrade Desert
  4. Frenzal Rhomb – Those People
  5. IDLES – Well Done
  6. Uriah Heep – Gypsy
  7. BAND-MAID – Shambles
  8. Judas Priest – You Don’t Have To Be Wise
  9. In The Burial – The Author and Archiect
  10. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  11. Play Dead – Skint
  12. The Backyarders – Drinking Up In Adelaide
  13. The Packets – Run Swim Cycle
  14. Slag Queens – Excuses
  15. Scarcophagus – Clutch Abuse
  16. Rubella Ballet – Cradle To The Grave
  17. Body Count – Bowels Of The Devil
  18. Viagra Boys – Shrimp Shack
  19. Kitchen Witch – Sunrise
  20. King Crimson – Three Of A Perfect Pair
  21. The Sword – Acheron / Unearthing The Orb
  22. Rancid – The War’s End
  23. Metallica – Crash Course In Brain Surgery
  24. Bullet For My Valentine – Stitches
  25. Snapped Ankles – Hanging With The Moon
  26. Dead Kelly – Sounds Of Then
  27. Lubricated Goat – Promised Land
  28. Tacocat – FDP
  29. The Lizards – Slip and Slam
  30. Amyl And The Sniffers – Freaks To the Front
  31. Queerbait – Clock
  32. It Thing – Who Walks Your Dog?
  33. Viagra Boys – ADD
  34. Night Rights – Dark Patterns
  35. Flangipanis – Paper Bag
