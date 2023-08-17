The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-17

August 17, 2023

  1. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig
  2. Tool – Forty Six & 2
  3. Celibate Rifles – Cycle
  4. I Am Duckeye – Frankston Burial
  5. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  6. Dillinger Escape Plan – Gold Teeth On A Bum
  7. Megadeth – Set The World Afire
  8. Devildriver – Bloodbath
  9. Tygers of Pan Tang – Fire On The Horizon
  10. Tygers of Pan Tang – Love Potion No.9
  11. Machine Gun Fellatio – The Girl of My Dreams is Giving Me Nightmares
  12. Hagol – Get Guilty
  13. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
  14. Coldwave – Buster
  15. Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss
  16. Terror – Dead Wrong
  17. The Maggie Pills – The Scourge Within
  18. Skunk Anansie – Piggy
  19. Hells Hoist – On The Radio (Thank God for 3d)
  20. Pennywise – Same Old Story
  21. Otoboke Beaver – I Won’t Dish Out Salads
  22. Midnight Oil – Helps Me Helps You
  23. Laura Jane Grace – Amsterdam Hotel Room
  24. Wheres The Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQs
  25. Died Pretty – Everybody Moves
  26. Be Your Own Pet – Heart Throb
  27. Black Tusk – Brewing The Storm
  28. Redhook – Off With Your Head
  29. Kozmik Landing – Shade of Blue
  30. Deafcult – The Sign
  31. Magic Dirt – Rabbit with Fangs
  32. Front End Loader – The Original
  33. Pizza Death – Pizza Death
  34. NOBRO – Lets Do Drugs
  35. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on the Verandah
  36. AJJ – Death Machine
