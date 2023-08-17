The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-17

- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig
- Tool – Forty Six & 2
- Celibate Rifles – Cycle
- I Am Duckeye – Frankston Burial
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- Dillinger Escape Plan – Gold Teeth On A Bum
- Megadeth – Set The World Afire
- Devildriver – Bloodbath
- Tygers of Pan Tang – Fire On The Horizon
- Tygers of Pan Tang – Love Potion No.9
- Machine Gun Fellatio – The Girl of My Dreams is Giving Me Nightmares
- Hagol – Get Guilty
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
- Coldwave – Buster
- Slayer – Seasons In The Abyss
- Terror – Dead Wrong
- The Maggie Pills – The Scourge Within
- Skunk Anansie – Piggy
- Hells Hoist – On The Radio (Thank God for 3d)
- Pennywise – Same Old Story
- Otoboke Beaver – I Won’t Dish Out Salads
- Midnight Oil – Helps Me Helps You
- Laura Jane Grace – Amsterdam Hotel Room
- Wheres The Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQs
- Died Pretty – Everybody Moves
- Be Your Own Pet – Heart Throb
- Black Tusk – Brewing The Storm
- Redhook – Off With Your Head
- Kozmik Landing – Shade of Blue
- Deafcult – The Sign
- Magic Dirt – Rabbit with Fangs
- Front End Loader – The Original
- Pizza Death – Pizza Death
- NOBRO – Lets Do Drugs
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on the Verandah
- AJJ – Death Machine
