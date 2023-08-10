The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-10

Written by on August 10, 2023

  1. Kyuss – Green Machine
  2. Amyl And The Sniffers – Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)
  3. Hard Ons (Feat Henry Rollins) – LetThere Be Rock
  4. All Them Witches – When God Comes Back
  5. Graveyard – Twice
  6. Private Function – I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Anymore
  7. Cattle Decapitation – Scourge Of The Offspring
  8. Fallujah – The Void Alone
  9. Abnormality – Monarch Omega
  10. Slipknot – Surfacing
  11. Suicidal Tendencies – Possessed To Skate
  12. Anthrax – Got The Time
  13. Mammal – Think
  14. Slayer – Bloodline
  15. Spotlights – Part II
  16. Future Of The Left – Arming Eritrea
  17. Messa – Rubedo
  18. Cosmic Psychos – Feeling Average
  19. The Toss – Skills Coach
  20. The Bedridden – Miss Nude Australia 1995
  21. Clowns Of Decadence – New Suits For The Devout
  22. Gallows – London Is The Reason
  23. The Bronx – Knifeman
  24. Faith No More – The Gentle Art Of Making Enemies
  25. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
  26. The Gels – Let’s go To the Pub
  27. Ludichrist – Most People Are Dicks
  28. Eagle Boys – Armadale Dance
  29. Meatbeaters – 12″ of Love
  30. The Eastern Dark – Walking
  31. Habibi – Let Me In
  32. Pixies – I Bleed
  33. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
  34. Pollyanna – Kickboard
  35. Smashing Pumpkins – I Am One
  36. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Dungeon
  37. STELLAR – Down N Out
  38. West Thebarton – Basics
  39. Frenzal Rhomb – When My Baby Smiles at Me I Go To Rehab
  40. Rodriguez – Sugar man
