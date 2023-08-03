The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2023

  1. Lamb Of God – 11th Hour
  2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  3. Butthole Surfers – Dust Devil
  4. Jello Biafra w/-DOA – That’s Progress
  5. Baphomet – The Suffering
  6. Sepultura – Arise
  7. Bones Of Minerva – Swamp
  8. Stone Sour – Made Of Scars
  9. DEVOIDANCE – Filth
  10. Voiid – Cheap Wine
  11. Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg Bop
  12. Descendents – No Fat Burger
  13. The Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
  14. Wesley Willis – Rock N Roll McDonalds
  15. The Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  16. Quiet Riot – Metal Health (Bang your Head)
  17. MOD CON – Do It Right Margo
  18. Dicklord – Kill
  19. Hightime – Lag Behind
  20. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  21. Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  22. Built To Spill – Car
  23. The Models – Cut Lunch
  24. The Police – Friends
  25. Fantastic Negrito – Highest Bidder
  26. Death – Where Do We Go From Here
  27. No Trend – Space Disco
  28. The Toss – We Won
  29. Thee Oh Sees – Ticklish Warrior
  30. Ezra Furman – Throne
  31. New Order – Age of Consent
  32. Sleaford Mods – Tilldipper
  33. Def Leppard – Die Hard The Hunter
  34. Wu Lu – Times
  35. Cheekface – Noodles
  36. Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
  37. West Thebarton Brothel Party – Touchy Feely
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-08-03

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-08-02

Current track

Title

Artist