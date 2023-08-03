The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-03

- Lamb Of God – 11th Hour
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
- Butthole Surfers – Dust Devil
- Jello Biafra w/-DOA – That’s Progress
- Baphomet – The Suffering
- Sepultura – Arise
- Bones Of Minerva – Swamp
- Stone Sour – Made Of Scars
- DEVOIDANCE – Filth
- Voiid – Cheap Wine
- Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg Bop
- Descendents – No Fat Burger
- The Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
- Wesley Willis – Rock N Roll McDonalds
- The Mark Of Cain – Interloper
- Quiet Riot – Metal Health (Bang your Head)
- MOD CON – Do It Right Margo
- Dicklord – Kill
- Hightime – Lag Behind
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Built To Spill – Car
- The Models – Cut Lunch
- The Police – Friends
- Fantastic Negrito – Highest Bidder
- Death – Where Do We Go From Here
- No Trend – Space Disco
- The Toss – We Won
- Thee Oh Sees – Ticklish Warrior
- Ezra Furman – Throne
- New Order – Age of Consent
- Sleaford Mods – Tilldipper
- Def Leppard – Die Hard The Hunter
- Wu Lu – Times
- Cheekface – Noodles
- Systemaddicts – Talk Steady
- West Thebarton Brothel Party – Touchy Feely
