The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-27

- The Neptune Power Federation – Neath a Shin Ei Sun
- Rainbow – Long Live Rock N Roll
- Tenacious D – Dio
- Sonmuri – Flesh & Blood
- Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose
- L7 – Shitlist
- Mötley Crüe – Too Fast For Love
- Dying Fetus – Wrong One To Fuck With
- Freedom Of Fear – Nebula
- Sundowner – Crossed Out Of Society
- Satan’s Cheerleaders – 100% Sold On Jesus
- The Blues Brothers – Theme From Rawhide
- Quicksand – Fazer
- Queens Of The Stoneage – Mexicola
- The Dead Weather – Die By The Drop
- Focus – Hocus Pocus
- THE BOBBY LEES – Wendy
- The White Room – Enemies Closer
- Henry Rollins – El Niño
- Rollins Band – On My Way To the Cage
- The Bronx – False Alarm
- Skid Row – Slave To The Grind
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – STOCKYARD
- The Uglies – Big City
- The Torrens – Hard Pressed
- Electric Sex Pants – Nice Guys Can’t Fuck
- Ben Gel – Go Home
- Epica – Unleashed
- The Darts – Snake Oil
- Where’s the Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQ’s
- ATV – Action Time Vision
- Dave Warner – Mugs Game
- Wesley Willis – I’m Sorry That I Got Fat
- Dan Kelly – I’m the Shit
- Wireheads – Detective
- Private Function – Passion Pop
- Good Boy – Ya Mum’s Ya Dad
- Exumer – Destructive Solution
- Sinéad O’Connor – All Apologies
