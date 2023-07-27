The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-27

  1. The Neptune Power Federation – Neath a Shin Ei Sun
  2. Rainbow – Long Live Rock N Roll
  3. Tenacious D – Dio
  4. Sonmuri – Flesh & Blood
  5. Soundgarden – Jesus Christ Pose
  6. L7 – Shitlist
  7. Mötley Crüe – Too Fast For Love
  8. Dying Fetus – Wrong One To Fuck With
  9. Freedom Of Fear – Nebula
  10. Sundowner – Crossed Out Of Society
  11. Satan’s Cheerleaders – 100% Sold On Jesus
  12. The Blues Brothers – Theme From Rawhide
  13. Quicksand – Fazer
  14. Queens Of The Stoneage – Mexicola
  15. The Dead Weather – Die By The Drop
  16. Focus – Hocus Pocus
  17. THE BOBBY LEES – Wendy
  18. The White Room – Enemies Closer
  19. Henry Rollins – El Niño
  20. Rollins Band – On My Way To the Cage
  21. The Bronx – False Alarm
  22. Skid Row – Slave To The Grind
  23. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – STOCKYARD
  24. The Uglies – Big City
  25. The Torrens – Hard Pressed
  26. Electric Sex Pants – Nice Guys Can’t Fuck
  27. Ben Gel – Go Home
  28. Epica – Unleashed
  29. The Darts – Snake Oil
  30. Where’s the Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQ’s
  31. ATV – Action Time Vision
  32. Dave Warner – Mugs Game
  33. Wesley Willis – I’m Sorry That I Got Fat
  34. Dan Kelly – I’m the Shit
  35. Wireheads – Detective
  36. Private Function – Passion Pop
  37. Good Boy – Ya Mum’s Ya Dad
  38. Exumer – Destructive Solution
  39. Sinéad O’Connor – All Apologies
