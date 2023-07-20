The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-20

- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Motor Spirit
- Melvins – Revolve
- Clowns – BISEXUAL AWAKENING
- Baroness – Beneath The Rose
- Free – Wishing Well
- Author and Punisher – Drone Carrying Dread
- Death – Pull The Plug
- Converge – Locust Reign
- Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
- Lion Island – Searching
- Pricey – Courtesy Bus
- Lil Uzi Vert (Feat Bring Me The Horizon) – Werewolf
- Glitoris – Lickety Split
- Coldwave – Buster
- The Systemaddicts – Heart As An Arrow
- Where’s the Pope – Fear Of God
- Violent Reaction – Stand and Fight
- Alestorm – Hangover
- The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
- Cheekface – Featured Singer
- King Parrot – Shit On The Liver
- Queens Of Everything – Rhythm Of Your Soul
- Def Leppard – Answer To The Master
- The Mark Of Cain – The First Time
- Dune Rats – DR DR
- Swell Maps – The Helicopter Spies
- Horsegirl – Anti Glory
- Deerhoof – Scream Team
- Cock – Here She Comes
- Purple Zain – Boundaries
- GaGaGa Sp – Industry
- The Burning Hell – Birdwatching
Reader's opinions