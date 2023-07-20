The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2023

  1. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Motor Spirit
  2. Melvins – Revolve
  3. Clowns – BISEXUAL AWAKENING
  4. Baroness – Beneath The Rose
  5. Free – Wishing Well
  6. Author and Punisher – Drone Carrying Dread
  7. Death – Pull The Plug
  8. Converge – Locust Reign
  9. Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
  10. Lion Island – Searching
  11. Pricey – Courtesy Bus
  12. Lil Uzi Vert (Feat Bring Me The Horizon) – Werewolf
  13. Glitoris – Lickety Split
  14. Coldwave – Buster
  15. The Systemaddicts – Heart As An Arrow
  16. Where’s the Pope – Fear Of God
  17. Violent Reaction – Stand and Fight
  18. Alestorm – Hangover
  19. The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
  20. Cheekface – Featured Singer
  21. King Parrot – Shit On The Liver
  22. Queens Of Everything – Rhythm Of Your Soul
  23. Def Leppard – Answer To The Master
  24. The Mark Of Cain – The First Time
  25. Dune Rats – DR DR
  26. Swell Maps – The Helicopter Spies
  27. Horsegirl – Anti Glory
  28. Deerhoof – Scream Team
  29. Cock – Here She Comes
  30. Purple Zain – Boundaries
  31. GaGaGa Sp – Industry
  32. The Burning Hell – Birdwatching
