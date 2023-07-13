The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-13

- Cancer Bats – Lonely Bong
- Totally Unicorn – Trust Fund Glee
- Batushka – Yekteniya IV: Milost
- Judas Priest – Bloodstone
- Incite – Die With What You’ve Done
- Panic Shack – The Ick
- Pig Destroyer – The Cavalry
- Animals as Leaders – Micro-Aggressions
- Lamb Of God – To The Grave
- Zeal and Ardor – Church Burns
- Clowns – Destroy the Evidence
- Bratmobile – Bitch Theme
- The Drones – Baby
- Baterz – Valiant
- Missile Studs – The Nasty Doll
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Its Just Too Much
- Suicidal Tendencies – Subliminal
- Descendents – Smile
- Lovely Little Girls – The Awful Unpleasant Consequence
- Kraftwerk – The Man Machine
- Beasts of Bourbon – Chase The Dragon
- The Bennies – Party Machine
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
- Korpiklaani – Beer Beer
- The Toss – Full Support Of Board
- Mower – Drug References
- Satans Cheerleaders – The Doctor is In…….sane
- Virgin Black – Midnights Hymn
- Otoboke Beaver – Lets Go Shopping After Show
- Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
- QOTSA – No One Knows
