The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2023

  1. Cancer Bats – Lonely Bong
  2. Totally Unicorn – Trust Fund Glee
  3. Batushka – Yekteniya IV: Milost
  4. Judas Priest – Bloodstone
  5. Incite – Die With What You’ve Done
  6. Panic Shack – The Ick
  7. Pig Destroyer – The Cavalry
  8. Animals as Leaders – Micro-Aggressions
  9. Lamb Of God – To The Grave
  10. Zeal and Ardor – Church Burns
  11. Clowns – Destroy the Evidence
  12. Bratmobile – Bitch Theme
  13. The Drones – Baby
  14. Baterz – Valiant
  15. Missile Studs – The Nasty Doll
  16. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Its Just Too Much
  17. Suicidal Tendencies – Subliminal
  18. Descendents – Smile
  19. Lovely Little Girls – The Awful Unpleasant Consequence
  20. Kraftwerk – The Man Machine
  21. Beasts of Bourbon – Chase The Dragon
  22. The Bennies – Party Machine
  23. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
  24. Korpiklaani – Beer Beer
  25. The Toss – Full Support Of Board
  26. Mower – Drug References
  27. Satans Cheerleaders – The Doctor is In…….sane
  28. Virgin Black – Midnights Hymn
  29. Otoboke Beaver – Lets Go Shopping After Show
  30. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
  31. QOTSA – No One Knows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-07-13

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-07-12

Current track

Title

Artist