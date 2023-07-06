The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-06

- Viagra Boys – Return to Monke
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Warumpi Band – Stompin Ground
- Radio Birdman – The Man With the Golden Helmet
- Southeast Desert Metal – Rainmaker
- Soulfly – Prophecy
- Steve Hughes – Health and Safety/Offended
- Eternum – Beyond What You See
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- The Burning Hell – Fuck The Government I Love You
- Band-Maid – Onset
- BODEGA – Doers
- The Subways – I Want To Hear What You Have To Say
- The Motive – Livin’
- Mattiel – Wheels Fall Off
- Warumpi Band – From The Bush
- Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir Party
- Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
- Isolation – Abuse of Power
- Pearl Jam – Why Go
- Perdition – Isn’t it a Pity
- Spinifex Gum – Yurala
- Skin – Muppett Song (Ma-nah-ma-nah)
- Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
- Adalita – Rooms for the Memory
- Cat Power – The Endless Sea
- Thrush and the Cunts – Diseases
- Stiff Richards – Raff Riff
- Ausmutants – Stuck
- Sad Sad Tim – Wake and Bake
