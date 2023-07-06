The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-06

Written by on July 6, 2023

  1. Viagra Boys – Return to Monke
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  3. Warumpi Band – Stompin Ground
  4. Radio Birdman – The Man With the Golden Helmet
  5. Southeast Desert Metal – Rainmaker
  6. Soulfly – Prophecy
  7. Steve Hughes – Health and Safety/Offended
  8. Eternum – Beyond What You See
  9. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  10. The Burning Hell – Fuck The Government I Love You
  11. Band-Maid – Onset
  12. BODEGA – Doers
  13. The Subways – I Want To Hear What You Have To Say
  14. The Motive – Livin’
  15. Mattiel – Wheels Fall Off
  16. Warumpi Band – From The Bush
  17. Gay Paris – Ash Wednesday Boudoir Party
  18. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  19. Isolation – Abuse of Power
  20. Pearl Jam – Why Go
  21. Perdition – Isn’t it a Pity
  22. Spinifex Gum – Yurala
  23. Skin – Muppett Song (Ma-nah-ma-nah)
  24. Psychostick – Heavy Bluey
  25. Adalita – Rooms for the Memory
  26. Cat Power – The Endless Sea
  27. Thrush and the Cunts – Diseases
  28. Stiff Richards – Raff Riff
  29. Ausmutants – Stuck
  30. Sad Sad Tim – Wake and Bake
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-07-06

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-07-05

Current track

Title

Artist