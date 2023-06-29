The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-29

  1. Sky Eats Airplane – Giants In The Ocean
  2. Wet Leg – Ur Mum
  3. The Bronx – Curb feelers
  4. Kinetic Playground – Greed
  5. Misfits – Last Caress
  6. Dropkick Murphys – I’m Shipping up To Boston
  7. Murderdolls – Die My Bride
  8. Soulfly – No
  9. Judas Priest – Ram It Down
  10. Cyclone – In The Grip Of Evil
  11. Idly By – Have A Nice Time
  12. Future of the Left – Sorry Dad, I Was Late For The Riots
  13. Svetlanas – Go Fuck You Self
  14. Amyl and the Sniffers – Gacked On Anger
  15. The VeeBees – How’s Get Fucked Sound?
  16. The Tubes – Cathy’s Clone
  17. The Moldy Peaches – Downloading Porn With Davo
  18. Gallows – Grave
  19. Fu Manchu – Guardrail
  20. Jazz Odyssey – Bucket
  21. Falling In Reverse – ZOMBIFIED
  22. Tidal – Swell
  23. Witchfiinder General – Music
  24. Pinch Points – Copper
  25. Cheekface – Noodles
  26. AKB48 – Mountain Heavy Rotation
  27. Cathedral – Violet Vortex
  28. NOBRO – Better Each Day
  29. Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
  30. Ride Into The Sun – I’m Just Dandy
  31. The Chats – The Price of Smokes
  32. Soberphobia – Stu’s Spew
  33. The Subordinates – I Wanna Be a Whore
  34. Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
  35. I Have a Goat – You and What Army
  36. Frank Turner – Non Serviam
  37. Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes
  38. Soursob Bob – Resistance Girl
