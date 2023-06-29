The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-29

- Sky Eats Airplane – Giants In The Ocean
- Wet Leg – Ur Mum
- The Bronx – Curb feelers
- Kinetic Playground – Greed
- Misfits – Last Caress
- Dropkick Murphys – I’m Shipping up To Boston
- Murderdolls – Die My Bride
- Soulfly – No
- Judas Priest – Ram It Down
- Cyclone – In The Grip Of Evil
- Idly By – Have A Nice Time
- Future of the Left – Sorry Dad, I Was Late For The Riots
- Svetlanas – Go Fuck You Self
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Gacked On Anger
- The VeeBees – How’s Get Fucked Sound?
- The Tubes – Cathy’s Clone
- The Moldy Peaches – Downloading Porn With Davo
- Gallows – Grave
- Fu Manchu – Guardrail
- Jazz Odyssey – Bucket
- Falling In Reverse – ZOMBIFIED
- Tidal – Swell
- Witchfiinder General – Music
- Pinch Points – Copper
- Cheekface – Noodles
- AKB48 – Mountain Heavy Rotation
- Cathedral – Violet Vortex
- NOBRO – Better Each Day
- Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
- Ride Into The Sun – I’m Just Dandy
- The Chats – The Price of Smokes
- Soberphobia – Stu’s Spew
- The Subordinates – I Wanna Be a Whore
- Party Dozen – The Iron Boot
- I Have a Goat – You and What Army
- Frank Turner – Non Serviam
- Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes
- Soursob Bob – Resistance Girl
Reader's opinions