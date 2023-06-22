The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-22

  1. Motörhead – Dogs Of War
  2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
  3. Deep Purple – Space Truckin’
  4. Buck Cherry – Lit Up
  5. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  6. Astrodeath – Red Weed
  7. Hope Lies Within – Der Erlkönig
  8. LOVEBITES – Rising
  9. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
  10. Frenzal Rhomb – Punch In the Face
  11. Clowns – FORMALDEHYDE
  12. The Bronx – White Guilt
  13. Dicklord – Debra
  14. Sleigh Bells – Infinity Guitars
  15. Darth Vegas – Nano Nano
  16. Baroness – Last Word
  17. The Butterfly Effect – Consequence
  18. Sex Pistols – Submission
  19. The Backyarders – Drinking Up In Adelaide
  20. Mannequin Pussy – Denial
  21. The Justified Ancients of MuMu vs Extreme Noise Terror – 3am Eternal
  22. Steal Capz – Metro Card
  23. The Sweet Blues – 3000 Series
  24. Onedogonebone – Beckman Street
  25. The Torrens – Septic Head
  26. Pixies – Nomatterday
  27. Totally Unicorn – Yeah Coach
  28. Isolation Valve – I Wish I was a Royalty
  29. Suicidal Tendencies – Cyco Vision
  30. The Bobby Lees – Ma Likes To Drinkl
  31. Panic Shack – Jiu Jits You
  32. Bloodsucking Freaks – They Came From Within
  33. Todd Snider – Being Outdoors/Ballad of the Devils Backbone Tavern
