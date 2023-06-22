The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-22

- Motörhead – Dogs Of War
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
- Deep Purple – Space Truckin’
- Buck Cherry – Lit Up
- King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Astrodeath – Red Weed
- Hope Lies Within – Der Erlkönig
- LOVEBITES – Rising
- Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
- Frenzal Rhomb – Punch In the Face
- Clowns – FORMALDEHYDE
- The Bronx – White Guilt
- Dicklord – Debra
- Sleigh Bells – Infinity Guitars
- Darth Vegas – Nano Nano
- Baroness – Last Word
- The Butterfly Effect – Consequence
- Sex Pistols – Submission
- The Backyarders – Drinking Up In Adelaide
- Mannequin Pussy – Denial
- The Justified Ancients of MuMu vs Extreme Noise Terror – 3am Eternal
- Steal Capz – Metro Card
- The Sweet Blues – 3000 Series
- Onedogonebone – Beckman Street
- The Torrens – Septic Head
- Pixies – Nomatterday
- Totally Unicorn – Yeah Coach
- Isolation Valve – I Wish I was a Royalty
- Suicidal Tendencies – Cyco Vision
- The Bobby Lees – Ma Likes To Drinkl
- Panic Shack – Jiu Jits You
- Bloodsucking Freaks – They Came From Within
- Todd Snider – Being Outdoors/Ballad of the Devils Backbone Tavern
